Shubman Gill Registers First-Ever ODI Golden Duck During India Vs New Zealand 2nd Match

Shubman Gill registers the first golden duck of his ODI career against New Zealand
Jacob Duffy dismisses the Indian captain in the second over
Gill has now recorded two ducks in ODI cricket
Shubman Gill endured a forgettable outing in the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington, suffering a rare batting failure after India's bowlers had put the visitors in a commanding position. The Indian captain walked out to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma, but his stay at the crease lasted just one delivery.
Jacob Duffy produced an excellent delivery to send him back without scoring, handing New Zealand an early breakthrough in their defence of a modest total. The dismissal also brought an unwanted personal milestone for Gill, who had enjoyed considerable success in the 50-over format against the Black Caps.
Jacob Duffy Removes Gill for a Golden Duck
Gill's dismissal came in the second over of India's chase. Duffy bowled a good-length delivery around off stump, and the Indian skipper attempted to play it with hard hands. However, the ball found the outside edge and travelled safely to Henry Nicholls at slip, who completed a straightforward catch.
Gill departed for a golden duck, registering the first such dismissal of his ODI career. Interestingly, it was only his second duck in the format. His previous one came against Australia during the 2023 ODI in Visakhapatnam.
A Rare Failure Against New Zealand
The early dismissal was particularly surprising given Gill's impressive record against New Zealand. The Indian batter has traditionally enjoyed facing the Black Caps and has produced several memorable performances against them.
Before this innings, Gill had scored 795 runs in 17 ODIs against New Zealand at an average of 56.78 and a strike rate of 100.12. He also registered his maiden ODI double-century against the same opposition in 2023.
However, Duffy managed to get the better of him in Wellington. After India's bowlers restricted New Zealand to 134, Gill's early departure handed the hosts a much-needed breakthrough and gave their attack an opportunity to put pressure on the visitors.