CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams To Begin On Feb 16, 2027

CBSE Class 10 and 12 board examinations will begin on February 16, 2027, the board announced.
Class 10 students will appear in 83 subjects and Class 12 students in 121 subjects.
The CBSE class 10 and 12 board examinations will begin on February 16, 2027, the board announced on Friday.
“In Class X, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class XII, students will appear in 121 subjects. The date sheets are being released 101 days in advance of the commencement of examinations," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.