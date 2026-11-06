Ashwini Vaishnaw Launches Semicon 2.0 Portal, Announces 12 More ECMS Approvals

Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the Semicon 2.0 portal, opening applications for three strategic pillars under the programme.
The Centre approved 12 additional ECMS projects involving Rs 7,503 crore in investment and 7,127 direct jobs.
Total ECMS approvals reached 118 applications across 16 states, with projected investments of ₹77,051 crore.
Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday, November 6, launched the web application portal for the second phase of the Semicon India Programme, or Semicon 2.0, opening applications for three of its six strategic pillars. He also announced the approval of 12 additional applications under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).
The applications are now open for Pillar 2 (Machines and Materials), Pillar 3 (Setting Up More Fabs) and Pillar 4 (Strengthening the ATMP/OSAT Industry), according to a PIB release.
The Union Cabinet has approved Semicon 2.0 with a fiscal outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). The programme focuses on six areas: chip design, machines and materials, semiconductor fabrication units, assembly and testing facilities, research and development, and talent development.
Semicon India Programme: Progress So Far
The first phase of the Semicon India Programme resulted in the approval of 12 projects across six states, involving cumulative investments of more than ₹1.64 lakh crore. Of these, five projects had commenced commercial production by October 2026, the government said.
The India Semiconductor Mission has also supported startups and academic institutions. According to the PIB release, 105 startups have received access to electronic design automation (EDA) tools, while 24 startups have received funding support and 15 have secured venture capital funding.
Under the Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme, 332 institutions have been provided with EDA tools, while around 70,000 students have been trained.
Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw said India's electronics manufacturing sector had moved beyond assembly towards developing a domestic value chain covering modules, components, materials and advanced technologies.
He highlighted growing capabilities in battery cells, copper foils, copper-clad laminates and high-end printed circuit boards. He said Semicon 2.0 would focus on developing domestic capabilities in equipment, materials, chemicals and gases, with a target of attracting at least three major equipment manufacturers and five companies in chemicals and gases to India.
12 More Applications Approved Under ECMS
Alongside the portal launch, the government announced 12 additional approvals under ECMS, involving projected investments of ₹7,503 crore. The projects are expected to generate production worth ₹39,045 crore and create 7,127 direct employment opportunities.
The approvals cover 10 target-segment products across components, supply chain products and capital goods. These include multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs), relays, heat sinks, specialty ceramics, copper foil, anode material, cathode active material, polypropylene film and camera rims, besides capital goods and their parts.
The projects are spread across seven states: Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.
The approvals include the first projects under ECMS for copper foil, cathode active material and specialty ceramics.
With the latest approvals, the total number of applications cleared under ECMS has reached 118, covering 34 products across 16 states. These projects involve expected investments of ₹77,051 crore, projected production of ₹5,73,146 crore and direct employment opportunities for 81,755 people.
The government said the approvals would strengthen domestic supply chains, increase value addition, reduce import dependence and expand India's electronics manufacturing capabilities.