Supporters of defeated sarpanch candidate Lalit Kumar allegedly attacked polling personnel in Rajasthan's Banswara district.
Several polling officials were injured, and a zonal magistrate's vehicle was set ablaze.
Violence erupted after Lalit Kumar lost the election by 32 votes in Bawdi Ninama.
Several polling personnel were injured and a zonal magistrate's vehicle was set ablaze after supporters of a defeated sarpanch candidate allegedly attacked a polling party following the declaration of election results in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said.
The incident occurred on Monday night in Bawdi Ninama gram panchayat under Chhoti Sarwa Panchayat Samiti after candidate Lalit Kumar lost the sarpanch election by 32 votes, they said.
His supporters allegedly became agitated after the results were announced and attacked the polling party.
The mob hurled stones and assaulted polling personnel. It also set fire to the zonal magistrate's vehicle, which was completely gutted.
Kushalgarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mukesh Meena and senior police officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.
Police dispersed the crowd and detained several people suspected of involvement in the violence and arson.
Meena said the situation had been brought under control and additional police personnel deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.