Punjab BJP leaders demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation following the daylight murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.
The opposition condemned the state's deteriorating law and order, alleging that drug cartels and gangsters are operating without fear under the current administration.
BJP leaders accused the AAP government of complete governance failure and called for a central probe into the activist's killing.
The BJP on Wednesday demanded Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s resignation over the daylight killing of an anti-drug activist in Mansa, alleging the AAP government’s failure to curb the drug menace in the border state.
Parvinder Singh alias Jhota, known for raising his voice against drug abuse, was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace on Tuesday.
Ashwini Kumar, the medical store owner, opened fire on Jhota and his companions, allegedly after they questioned him for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man. The incident took place while the activist was hosting a Facebook Live.
Kumar has been taken into custody from Salasar in Rajasthan, police said.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon held the AAP government responsible for the killing of the anti-drug activist.
Alleging “total collapse” of law and order and “Jungle Raj” in Punjab under AAP, Dhillon said, “They couldn't put a curb on drugs, but people's voices are being silenced. It is not the drugs, but the voice of people that is being stifled,” Dhillon said, demanding Mann’s resignation.
“Bhagwant Mann has no moral right to remain the chief minister. He should resign immediately. This is our demand,” the BJP leader said.