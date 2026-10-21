CBI Registers FIR, Takes Over Probe Into Punjab Anti-Drug Activist Jhota’s Murder

“Bhagwant Mann did one good thing of transferring the murder case of Mansa anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). I assure the family that the accused would be caught, irrespective of their connections, and justice will be provided. However, the cases involving the other two victims should also be handed over to the CBI, as neither people of Punjab nor BJP have trust in AAP's investigations,” Shah said.