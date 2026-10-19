Punjabi Artists Back Parvinder Singh Jhota Family After Mansa Killing

Neeru Bajwa and her team also paused Thaapi amid grief and unrest in Punjab. “Whatever we are today, it is because of Punjab and Punjabiyat. Cinema is for the people. It can never be greater than the people,” Bajwa wrote on social media. “We stand with Punjab in every way, we stood with Punjab, and we will continue to stand with Punjab,” Bajwa said. The film is a Punjabi sports drama that released in theatres on October 16.