Mika Singh said he is proud of Diljit Dosanjh’s success and rejected any suggestion of jealousy.
He credited Diljit with taking Punjabi music to international audiences and carrying forward Daler Mehndi’s legacy.
Mika questioned why Diljit did not promote Border 2.
Mika Singh has praised Diljit Dosanjh for taking Punjabi music to listeners around the world, but he also asked why the singer-actor does not back his Bollywood films more strongly. In a recent chat with Times Now, Mika said he was happy with Diljit’s rise but confused by what he saw as limited push for some Hindi films, especially Border 2.
Is Mika Singh jealous of Diljit Dosanjh?
Mika said he did not feel jealous of Diljit and instead saw him as another Punjabi artiste who had made a big mark. He also pointed to Diljit’s wider role in carrying Punjabi music to international audiences.
The singer said he has no reason to be jealous of Diljit and added that Diljit’s success made him proud, not bitter.
He also said Diljit had taken ahead Daler Mehndi’s legacy as a turbaned singer who left a strong imprint on the industry.
Questions Diljit's Border 2 limited promotion
Mika said Diljit ought to have talked more about Border 2 and his time with Sunny Deol. “I could be wrong, but I feel that when Border 2 came out, Diljit paaji did not promote it even one per cent. He didn't even thank Sunny paaji one percent. I have never seen Diljit say, ‘It is a big thing that my film with Sunny Deol is coming.’ He never spoke about Border 2. When the film came out, and even afterwards, I didn't see him post about it. And Main Vaapas Aaunga was also released, but he didn't put up any post. He made only one post about his film, in which there was a Pakistani artist,” Mika said.
He then elaborated his point on Diljit’s relationship with Hindi cinema. “I don't understand this. Why don't you promote Bollywood when you work in Bollywood? Then you say, 'I don't need Bollywood,' but you work in Bollywood. I am saying these things to him as a brother. Border 2 is one of the biggest films for our country. It is a film about Hindustan. Why don't you post about it? You can check his Instagram and see if there is even one video where he has promoted Border 2,” he added.
Sardaar Ji 3 controversy
Mika also referred to Sardaar Ji 3, saying the only post he noticed was linked to Diljit’s film with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. “The only one he posted was about his film with the Pakistani heroine (Hania Aamir). Neeru Bajwa is also in that film, but there was no mention of Neeru Bajwa. I feel you should promote everything,” he said.
Diljit’s Border 2 promotions
Diljit was not absent from the rollout of Border 2. He revealed his first look in December 2025 and also took part in the film’s promotional campaign.
He also shared behind-the-scenes videos linked to the film and its songs. So, Mika's criticism was on insufficient promotion.