Questions Diljit's Border 2 limited promotion

Mika said Diljit ought to have talked more about Border 2 and his time with Sunny Deol. “I could be wrong, but I feel that when Border 2 came out, Diljit paaji did not promote it even one per cent. He didn't even thank Sunny paaji one percent. I have never seen Diljit say, ‘It is a big thing that my film with Sunny Deol is coming.’ He never spoke about Border 2. When the film came out, and even afterwards, I didn't see him post about it. And Main Vaapas Aaunga was also released, but he didn't put up any post. He made only one post about his film, in which there was a Pakistani artist,” Mika said.