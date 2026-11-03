Dozens Dead, Rescuers Killed: Nearly 50 Missing After Russian Strikes On Ukraine Shelter

Russian airstrikes hit a school used for humanitarian aid distribution and as a civilian shelter in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, on Monday
Ukrainian regional authorities reported 31 deaths and five injuries, with nearly 50 people still missing
The UN said subsequent strikes killed two rescuers and four police personnel who had responded to the initial attack
At least 31 people were killed after Russian forces bombed a school building being used as a humanitarian aid distribution centre and civilian shelter in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, with nearly 50 people still missing as rescue operations continued.
The attack targeted the settlement of Komyshuvakha, where residents had gathered to receive humanitarian assistance and seek shelter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. He said Russian forces carried out an initial strike followed by another wave involving nine additional bombs targeting the location.
Acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin said on Tuesday that 31 people had been killed and five injured, while nearly 50 remained missing under the rubble, according to Ukraine's state news agency.
Second Strike Kills Rescuers
Ukraine’s National Police said the school was functioning as a humanitarian hub and shelter when it was hit by guided aerial bombs. Police officers, emergency workers, military personnel and volunteers were involved in rescue operations as people remained trapped beneath the collapsed structure.
The operation was complicated by continued Russian drone activity and shelling in the area, which restricted the deployment of rescue equipment and personnel.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) provided a separate casualty breakdown on Tuesday. UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Matthias Schmale said at least 29 civilians had been killed in the initial strikes, followed by the deaths of two rescuers and four police personnel who responded to the attack.
The UN said the school used for distributing assistance and a nearby civilian shelter had both been hit, with nearly 50 people still missing. These figures differ from the regional administration's overall toll of 31 and should be treated as separate casualty accounts.
Schmale condemned the attack, saying civilians seeking assistance and emergency personnel responding to the scene must be protected under international humanitarian law.
Civilian Casualties Rise
The attack adds to growing concerns over civilian casualties in Ukraine as Russian forces continue strikes involving missiles, guided aerial bombs and drones.
The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported that July 2026 had recorded the highest monthly civilian casualty toll since May 2022, with at least 437 people killed and 2,610 injured.
The latest attack has also raised concerns over the safety of humanitarian distribution centres and civilian shelters in frontline communities.
Ukraine has accused Russia of deliberately targeting the school and the subsequent rescue operation. Search-and-rescue operations were continuing as authorities attempted to locate those missing beneath the rubble.