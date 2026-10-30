UNGA defers Bangladesh and Nepal’s LDC graduation by three years, from November 24, 2026, to November 24, 2029.
Both cited economic vulnerabilities, global uncertainty, climate disruptions and export pressures.
The extension allows time to prepare for losing trade preferences, concessional financing and aid.
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has granted Bangladesh and Nepal a three-year extension to prepare for their graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category, postponing their scheduled exit from November 24, 2026, to November 24, 2029.
The decision, adopted unanimously during the General Assembly's 81st session in New York, gives the two South Asian economies additional time to address economic vulnerabilities, strengthen domestic industries and prepare for the loss of trade preferences and other international support available to LDCs.
Both countries had sought an extension, citing global economic uncertainty, geopolitical conflicts, climate-related disruptions and domestic challenges that could complicate their transition to developing-country status.
Why Did The UN Extend The LDC Graduation Deadline?
The extension follows requests submitted separately by Bangladesh and Nepal, both of which were originally scheduled to graduate from the LDC category on November 24, 2026. The proposal was introduced at the UN General Assembly by Uruguay on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, with representatives of France, Canada and the European Union also expressing support.
The resolution, numbered 81/L.8, was adopted without opposition. The decision followed recommendations from the UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP) and the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), which backed additional preparation time in view of the challenges facing the two economies.
Both countries have made progress against the UN's graduation criteria, but their governments argued that meeting the eligibility thresholds did not necessarily mean they were ready to absorb the economic consequences of graduation.
In its assessment, the CDP recommended that the extension be linked to concrete reforms and time-bound plans. Nepal has highlighted the need to strengthen productive capacity, diversify exports and improve competitiveness, while Bangladesh has pointed to macroeconomic instability, weaknesses in its banking and industrial sectors, energy supply disruptions and uncertainty in global trade.
The additional period is intended to help both governments address these structural challenges before completing the transition.
What Does The Extension Mean For Bangladesh And Nepal?
Graduation from the LDC category can affect access to international trade preferences, concessional financing and development assistance. Bangladesh, which has been on the UN's LDC list since 1975, benefits from duty-free and quota-free access to several export markets, including the European Union.
Its readymade garment industry, a major contributor to export earnings, could face increased competition if preferential market access is withdrawn after graduation.
The pharmaceutical sector could also face challenges as certain intellectual property-related flexibilities available to LDCs are phased out. The extension gives businesses and policymakers additional time to negotiate trade arrangements, improve productivity and prepare for changes in international market access.
For Nepal, the additional three years are expected to provide more time to strengthen its economic resilience and prepare sectors vulnerable to the withdrawal of LDC-specific support. The country has highlighted challenges arising from climate-related disasters, political transitions, global economic uncertainty and disruptions to trade and tourism.
Its government has also sought continued support from development and trading partners, including predictable climate financing and concessional lending.
Both governments have maintained that the extension is not a withdrawal of their commitment to graduate but an opportunity to ensure that the transition does not reverse development gains. Under the revised timeline, Bangladesh and Nepal are expected to leave the LDC category on November 24, 2029.