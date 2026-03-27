Outlook Explainer: Why Did The United Nations Call Slavery The Gravest Crime?

The real battle is over reparations. Beyond recognition, the UN resolution urges nations involved in the slave trade to engage in reparatory justice, including formal apologies, compensation and measures to address systemic discrimination.

Mohammad Ali
Mohammad Ali
Updated on:
Published at:
UN
Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The language of the resolution strengthens the intellectual and political case for reparations

  • The US, Israel and Argentina voted against it and Britain and member states of the European Union were absent during the voting of the declaration  

  • Between the 1500s and the 1800s, European empires forcibly transported millions of Africans across the Atlantic. Human beings were reduced to property—insured, traded, and inherited

When the United Nations General Assembly resolution declared the transatlantic slave trade “the gravest crime against humanity,” it did more than restate a moral truth. The declaration changed the vocabulary of accountability over the slave trade.   Up until now the countries responsible for the slave trade—the US, Europe and Britain---largely acknowledged the moral truth about it, but they don’t want to take material responsibility of it, and are against the idea of “reparatory justice.” That is the reason why three countries— the United States, Israel and Argentina—voted against and Britain and member states of the European Union were absent during the voting of the declaration.  

The UN resolution goes beyond recognition, urging nations involved in the slave trade to engage in reparatory justice, including formal apologies, compensation and measures to address systemic discrimination. It also calls for the “prompt and unhindered restitution” of cultural items such as artworks, monuments and archives to their countries of origin. 

For centuries, the transatlantic slave trade underpinned the making of the modern world. Between the 1500s and the 1800s, European empires forcibly transported millions of Africans across the Atlantic, feeding plantation economies in the Americas. Human beings were reduced to property—insured, traded, and inherited. The violence was  structural part of it. Death, displacement, and dehumanisation were built into the system.

Related Content
Dhurandhar 2 Still - X
Dhurandhar: The Asexual Saviour Of A Divided Nation
Balfour Declaration - null
The Balfour Declaration: A 67-Word Promise That Reshaped The Middle East
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, welcomes European Council President Antonio Costa, left and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Jan. 27,2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) - AP
India And EU To Grant Each Other Most Favoured Nation Status
In this image received on Jan. 27, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, during their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. - PMO via PTI
Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment
Related Content

The United States and the United Kingdom were central actors in the slave trade. Enslaved labour powered the American economy well into the 19th century, while British ships dominated the transatlantic trade for decades. The profits generated during this period helped build national wealth that persists across generations. 

The UN resolution talks about reparations because the wealth extracted from enslaved labour did not vanish with abolition. It was reinvested into industries, infrastructure, and financial systems that continue to shape global inequalities. The afterlives of slavery—racial hierarchies, economic disparities, and institutional discrimination—remain embedded in contemporary societies. 

Reparations, in whatever form—financial compensation, debt relief, institutional investment, or formal apology—would require the US, Britain and Europe to move from symbolic recognition to material commitment. That has economic costs which they do not want to take. 

For the African states which were pushing for the motion, the resolution is not just about the past. It is about the present. Their argument is straightforward: if slavery was foundational to the global economic order, then its consequences are not historical artefacts but ongoing conditions. Underdevelopment, debt burdens, and racial inequality are not disconnected phenomena; they are part of a long arc that begins with extraction and exploitation. It is precisely this framing of the resolution that made the countries responsible for the slave trade oppose the resolution.

The language of the resolution strengthens the intellectual and political case for reparations.  While UN General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they help shape normative frameworks—what is considered legitimate, actionable, and urgent. By intensifying the moral classification of slavery, the resolution inevitably sharpens demands for redress.

In 2014 African-American journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates shot to fame when he wrote an essay titled “The Case for Reparations” which advocated reparatory justice for the brutalities of slavery and Jim Crow years.

In 2019 he addressed a Congressional hearing on reparations where he said that the “matter of reparations is one of making amends.”

“Yesterday, when asked about reparations, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a familiar reply: America should not be held liable for something that happened 150 years ago, since none of us currently alive are responsible. This rebuttal proffers a strange theory of governance – that American accounts are somehow bound by the lifetime of its generations. But well into this century, the United States was still paying out pensions to the heirs of civil war soldiers. We honor treaties that date back some 200 years, despite no one being alive who signed those treaties,” he said.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Five Talking Points Ahead Of New Indian Premier League Season

  2. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: South Indian Derby Prediction And Players To Watch Out For

  3. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: M Chinnaswamy Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

  4. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 1: Check Overall Head-To-Head Record Of This South Indian Derby

  5. Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Rauf, Zaman Shine As Shaheen Shah Afridi And Co Scalp Opening Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  4. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  5. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 26, 2026

  2. Son Of BJP Councillor Detained In Major Sex Abuse Case Involving Dozens Of Minor Girls In Goa

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

  5. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

  2. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  3. French Oil Giant TotalEnergies Faces Court Battle In South Africa Over Offshore Drilling

  4. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  5. Iranian IRGC Navy Chief Behind Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Killed In Airstrike: Reports

Latest Stories

  1. The End of Oak Street Teaser Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor Lead Mysterious Sci-Fi Drama

  2. New Breaking Bad Project Releasing In 2026 With Dean Norris Returning, But It’s Not What You Expect

  3. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel Warns Attack on Iran to "Escalate and Expand"

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 670 Crore Mark In India

  5. US–Israel–Iran War: Iran Tightens Control Over Strait OF Hormuz; Trump Claims Iran 'Begging' For A Deal

  6. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  7. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  8. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’