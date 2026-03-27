Outlook Explainer: Why Did The United Nations Call Slavery The Gravest Crime?

When the United Nations General Assembly resolution declared the transatlantic slave trade “the gravest crime against humanity,” it did more than restate a moral truth. The declaration changed the vocabulary of accountability over the slave trade. Up until now the countries responsible for the slave trade—the US, Europe and Britain---largely acknowledged the moral truth about it, but they don’t want to take material responsibility of it, and are against the idea of “reparatory justice.” That is the reason why three countries— the United States, Israel and Argentina—voted against and Britain and member states of the European Union were absent during the voting of the declaration.