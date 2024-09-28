India Advocates Health And Social Progress At UN General Assembly

India has once again committed to improving the factors that affect social health during a high-level G20 Joint Finance-Health Task Force meeting at the 79th United Nations General Assembly, according to a statement from the Union Health Ministry on Friday.
The meeting focused on increasing investments in the health sector, exploring ways to use debt-for-health swaps, and improving social conditions like housing, water, and sanitation that affect health.
Union Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, spoke at the event. She highlighted how improving social factors like clean water, sanitation, housing, and financial security can directly support better health. She also talked about how debt-for-health swaps can help address these issues. Patel pointed out the connection between health and finance and how they work together to prepare for future health emergencies and reduce economic burdens.
India’s delegation spoke about key government programs like Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which have brought big changes across the country. They also talked about the success of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the world's largest health insurance scheme. This scheme provides Rs 5 lakh of coverage per family annually and has improved healthcare access, especially for serious illnesses.
Patel also stressed the importance of collecting accurate data to help shape effective health policies. She explained that better data on social conditions like housing and water access is essential for making smart health investment that show real results. Patel also called for standardizing data sources to ensure they are trusted worldwide. This would make it easier to measure the impact of health investments and improve decision-making.
India urged G20 nations to work together on collecting and analyzing data to improve global health systems. The country also discussed the potential of debt-for-health swaps, a financial tool that could reduce debt while investing in better health. Although India sees promise in this idea, it recognized the need for further discussions and large-scale trials to make it successful.
India reaffirmed its commitment to promoting health through data-driven policies, global partnerships, and investments in social factors that affect health. The country appreciated the focus on these social factors during the G20 meeting and remains dedicated to achieving "Health for All."
