Outlook Replug: Federalism And Faultlines Of One Nation, One Election Debate

Our October 2023 issued warned that the Modi government’s argument about electoral “efficiency” in pushing ONOE could become an alibi for centralisation

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Outlook Replug: Federalism And Faultlines Of One Nation, One Election Debate
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The delimitation exercise, which the Centre  is pushing without consulting the state governments, threatens the federal structure of the country.

  • Institutional changes, presented as reforms, may cumulatively erode the federal principle

  • The idea of India as a negotiated Union is being quietly, but decisively, redrawn

When Outlook devoted its October 1, 2023 issue to the debate on One Nation, One Election (ONOE), the concern was not merely about synchronising polls but about something more foundational which was the steady reworking of India’s federal compact. Across essays, the warning was consistent: that the Modi government’s argument about electoral “efficiency” in pushing ONOE could become an alibi for centralisation, flattening the political autonomy of states and privileging a unitary impulse over a Union of many parts.

Writers in that issue approached the question of federalism from complementary angles. S. Y. Quraishi cautioned that simultaneous elections would blur the distinction between national and state mandates, skew voter behaviour and structurally advantage well-funded national parties over regional ones. Abhik Bhattacharya, in turn, located ONOE within a longer ideological push towards “oneness”, warning that it risks hollowing out the constitutional idea of India as a “Union of States”. Across these and other contributions, the thoughtline was clear: that the proposal was not administratively neutral but carried significant implications for the balance of power between the Centre and the states, potentially curtailing the autonomy of state governments and legislatures. 

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That concern now returns with renewed urgency. The proposed delimitation exercise, which the Modi government is pushing without consulting the state governments, threatens the federal structure of the country. Also, it seeks to redraw the balance of power between states, potentially penalising the Southern states that have stabilised population growth while amplifying the weight of Northern states. Coupled with this, the Women’s Reservation Bill while overdue, is being pushed without consulting the concerns of the Opposition and non-BJP ruled states.

Taken together, these moves echo the anxieties flagged in the Outlook issue of 1 October 2023: that institutional changes, presented as reforms, may cumulatively erode the federal principle. 

If One Nation, One Election risked nationalising political mandates at the cost of regional specificity, the current legislative package risks recalibrating representation itself—less through consensus, more through central fiat. The question, then as now, is not about the desirability of reform, but about the terms on which it is being pushedand whether, in the process, the idea of India as a negotiated Union is being quietly, but decisively, redrawn.

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