Outlook Replug: Federalism And Faultlines Of One Nation, One Election Debate

Writers in that issue approached the question of federalism from complementary angles. S. Y. Quraishi cautioned that simultaneous elections would blur the distinction between national and state mandates, skew voter behaviour and structurally advantage well-funded national parties over regional ones. Abhik Bhattacharya, in turn, located ONOE within a longer ideological push towards “oneness”, warning that it risks hollowing out the constitutional idea of India as a “Union of States”. Across these and other contributions, the thoughtline was clear: that the proposal was not administratively neutral but carried significant implications for the balance of power between the Centre and the states, potentially curtailing the autonomy of state governments and legislatures.