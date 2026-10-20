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Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing Unit Busted On Farm In Latur; Explosive Materials Seized

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Latur Police Bust Illegal Firecracker Unit on Farm; Huge Cache of Explosives Seized

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Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing Unit Busted On Farm In Latur
Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing Unit Busted On Farm In Latur
Summary of this article

  • Police busted an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating on a farm in Maharashtra's Latur district.

  • Heavy quantities of explosive chemical materials and equipment used for making firecrackers were seized.

  • Authorities registered a case against the farm owner and individuals involved in the illegal operation.

Police have busted an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating from a farm shed in Maharashtra's Latur district, seizing a large quantity of explosives and raw materials, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the premises located on agricultural land around 4 pm on Monday, finding workers assembling explosives in dangerous conditions, the official said.

A large quantity of finished 'sutli' bombs and raw materials used in manufacturing explosives were seized from the site, he said, adding that most of the workers engaged in the activity were women.

Preliminary inquiries identified Asif Rasool Shaikh (32), a resident of Tajuddin Baba Dargah Road in Latur, as the owner of the unit, which was being operated without a licence, the official said.

A case has been registered under the Explosives Act, 1884 and the Explosives Rules, 2008 and further probe is underway.

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