Armenia Parliament Brawl: What Sparked The Third Clash Between Ruling Party And Opposition?

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Armenia's parliament witnessed its third confrontation in October after a heated dispute between ruling-party and opposition lawmakers escalated into a physical brawl, raising concerns over growing political tensions in the country

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The National Assembly parliament of the Republic of Armenia Photo: IMAGO / Dreamstime
Summary of this article

  • Brawl erupts in Armenia’s parliament during debate on Audit Chamber appointment.

  • Ruling Civil Contract and opposition MPs exchange punches and kicks.

  • Clash follows row over pre-election remark and earlier confrontations this month.

Armenia’s parliament descended into chaos for the third time in a month after a heated exchange between ruling-party and opposition lawmakers escalated into a physical fight on Thursday. The latest confrontation, which was broadcast live, saw MPs trade punches and kicks, with the violence spilling from the parliamentary chamber into the corridors.

The clash reportedly left an opposition lawmaker with a bleeding nose and another with torn clothes, prompting an ambulance to be called to the building. The incident has renewed questions over the increasingly confrontational atmosphere inside Armenia’s legislature.

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What Triggered The Latest Parliament Brawl?

The confrontation reportedly began during a parliamentary debate on the appointment of a member to Armenia’s Audit Chamber. Tensions rose after Taron Chakhoyan, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ruling Civil Contract party, referred to a controversial pre-election remark associated with a relative of opposition leader Narek Karapetyan.

The remark concerned a proposal to establish a separate ministry to address women's needs if the opposition came to power. Karapetyan reportedly objected to the reference, leading to a heated exchange that escalated into physical violence between lawmakers from the rival camps.

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The fight involved members of the ruling Civil Contract party and the opposition Strong Armenia faction. Video footage showed lawmakers punching and kicking one another, while Deputy Speaker Vahagn Aleksanyan was also seen throwing a chair towards opposition MPs.

The confrontation continued outside the chamber as security personnel and other lawmakers attempted to separate those involved. Opposition MP Andranik Gevorgyan was reportedly left with a bleeding nose, while fellow lawmaker Ruben Mkhitaryan's clothes were torn.

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Why Have Lawmakers Clashed Three Times This Month?

Thursday's fight was the latest in a series of confrontations between Armenia's ruling party and opposition lawmakers. Earlier in October, tensions reportedly escalated after opposition MP Edgar Ghazaryan accused parliamentary Speaker Ruben Rubinyan of misusing public funds by disproportionately allocating salary bonuses to MPs.

A separate confrontation on October 6 forced a parliamentary session to be suspended after a heated exchange between government and opposition representatives, with security personnel intervening to prevent the dispute from escalating further. The repeated incidents have raised concerns about the ability of parliamentary mechanisms to maintain order.

The latest brawl also comes despite efforts to introduce stricter standards of conduct in the legislature. On October 5, Maria Karapetyan, who chairs the parliamentary ethics committee, outlined eight rules calling on lawmakers to respect parliamentary procedures, political opponents and public trust. However, the subsequent clashes have raised questions about whether these measures can ease tensions between the rival political camps.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded to the incident by saying he condemned violence but supported lawmakers from his ruling party. He argued that opposition members should not use their position to behave disrespectfully.

Parliament Speaker Ruben Rubinyan also blamed opposition leader Narek Karapetyan for provoking the confrontation, saying he had reviewed the footage and believed Karapetyan had attempted to strike Chakhoyan. However, Armenia's Human Rights Defender Anahit Manasyan called for a proper investigation in accordance with legal procedures.

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