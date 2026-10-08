Qinwen Zheng Survives Three-Set Battle Against Alina Charaeva To Reach Quarterfinals

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 8 October 2026 5:47 pm

Qinwen Zheng survived a spirited challenge from qualifier Alina Charaeva to reach the China Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 victory in Beijing. Zheng dominated the opening set but Charaeva responded impressively, taking the second set 6-2 to force a decider. The Chinese star then recovered her composure in the final set, breaking through at crucial moments to close out a two-hour, 11-minute contest. Zheng hit seven aces and converted five of nine break-point opportunities, while Charaeva fought hard with her aggressive returning. The victory marked Zheng's second China Open quarterfinal appearance in four editions and her second consecutive WTA 1000 quarterfinal. She will face sixth seed Elina Svitolina in the last eight.