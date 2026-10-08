Qinwen Zheng Survives Three-Set Battle Against Alina Charaeva To Reach Quarterfinals

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Qinwen Zheng survived a spirited challenge from qualifier Alina Charaeva to reach the China Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 victory in Beijing. Zheng dominated the opening set but Charaeva responded impressively, taking the second set 6-2 to force a decider. The Chinese star then recovered her composure in the final set, breaking through at crucial moments to close out a two-hour, 11-minute contest. Zheng hit seven aces and converted five of nine break-point opportunities, while Charaeva fought hard with her aggressive returning. The victory marked Zheng's second China Open quarterfinal appearance in four editions and her second consecutive WTA 1000 quarterfinal. She will face sixth seed Elina Svitolina in the last eight.

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Alina Charaeva vs Qinwen Zheng Open 2026 highlights
Zheng Qinwen, of China, celebrates after defeating Alina Charaeva, of Armenia in the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
1/9
Alina Charaeva vs Qinwen Zheng Open 2026
Zheng Qinwen, of China, hits the ball into the crowd after winning the fourth round of the women's singles match against Alina Charaeva, of Armenia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
2/9
Zheng Qinwen, of China, right, shake hands with Alina Charaeva, of Armenia after defeating her in the fourth round of the womens singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026.
Zheng Qinwen, of China, right, shake hands with Alina Charaeva, of Armenia after defeating her in the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
3/9
Alina Charaeva vs Qinwen Zheng Open 2026 highlights
Zheng Qinwen, of China, celebrates after defeating Alina Charaeva, of Armenia in the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
4/9
Qinwen Zheng Open 2026 highlights
Zheng Qinwen, of China, returns a ball to Alina Charaeva, of Armenia during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
5/9
Alina Charaeva Open 2026 highlights
Alina Charaeva, of Armenia, reacts during play against Zheng Qinwen, of China during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
6/9
Alina Charaeva vs Qinwen Zheng
Zheng Qinwen, of China, serve to Alina Charaeva, of Armenia during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
7/9
Alina Charaeva China open 2026 highlights
Alina Charaeva, of Armenia, reacts during play against Zheng Qinwen, of China during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
8/9
Alina Charaeva China Open 2026 highlights
Alina Charaeva, of Armenia, returns a ball to Zheng Qinwen, of China during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
9/9
Qinwen Zheng China Open 2026
Zheng Qinwen, of China, eyes an incoming ball from Alina Charaeva, of Armenia during the fourth round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

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