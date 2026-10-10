Tennis Events In October 2026 Guide: Dates, Venue, Participants And Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

His absence reshapes two races. Alexander Zverev now looks likely to finish the year at world No. 1, and several players are within a few points of each other for the last ATP Finals places. Alcaraz and Sinner have already secured two of the eight Turin spots. The ATP Finals run November 15-22. Djokovic holds the Paris record with seven titles, Alcaraz is a favourite despite an early exit last year, and Medvedev, Shelton and de Minaur are all in the Turin race. The entry list is not final.