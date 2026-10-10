Tennis Events In October 2026 Guide: Dates, Venue, Participants And Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Novak Djokovic secured his seventh China Open title and 102nd career trophy after Alex de Minaur retired in the Beijing final
Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz headline an open Rolex Shanghai Masters draw following Jannik Sinner's season-ending knee injury
Aryna Sabalenka chases a fourth title at the injury-hit Wuhan Open, while the race for ATP Finals spots heats up ahead of the Paris Masters
Novak Djokovic has just reminded Beijing why it adores him. At 39, he won the China Open on October 6 when Alex de Minaur retired from the final, trailing 7-6(3), 0-1. It was his seventh Beijing title and the 102nd of his career, and it extended his perfect record in the city to 34-0. The women’s final is scheduled for October 11. With the biggest stars still in China, fans now turn to three more events this month, followed by the Paris Masters.
Rolex Shanghai Masters (ATP Masters 1000)
The tournament runs October 7-18. It is under way but missing its biggest name. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has not played since the Wimbledon final on July 12 because of a right knee injury, and he has pulled out. Joao Fonseca is also out. That makes Alexander Zverev the top seed, and the draw looks open. Zverev and four-time champion Djokovic are in the same half and cannot meet before the semi-finals. Carlos Alcaraz leads the bottom half alongside Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime.
Djokovic arrives fresh from Beijing as a tournament-record four-time Shanghai winner. Alcaraz won his third title of the year in Hangzhou and is chasing a first Shanghai crown. Defending champion Valentin Vacherot won last year as a surprise unseeded qualifier. Chinese wildcards Zhang Zhizhen, Wu Yibing and Zhou Yi will have the home crowd behind them. Total prize money is US$9,415,725.
Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open (WTA 1000)
Wuhan Open will run from October 12-18 and is the season’s last WTA 1000. The field has been hit by withdrawals. Three-time champion Aryna Sabalenka headlines as the only past champion competing, seeking a fourth title. The withdrawal list includes Elena Rybakina (foot), Coco Gauff (fatigue), Amanda Anisimova (wrist), Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys and Emma Navarro. Gauff is the defending champion. Jessica Pegula, the 2025 finalist, returns for the first time since the US Open.
Sabalenka has a ranking incentive too. Rybakina leads her 9,696 points to 7,485, but Rybakina’s absence lets Sabalenka close the gap. The draw is a 56-player singles field with $4,088,211 in prize money. Entry lists are still shifting, so check the final draw.
Rolex Paris Masters (ATP Masters 1000)
The year’s last Masters 1000 runs October 31 to November 8, with qualifying on October 31-November 1 and the main draw from November 2-8. It is played indoors at Paris La Défense Arena, Europe’s largest indoor arena. Sinner won last year’s title, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6(4), but he will not defend it. He has announced he will miss the rest of the season with a right knee problem.
His absence reshapes two races. Alexander Zverev now looks likely to finish the year at world No. 1, and several players are within a few points of each other for the last ATP Finals places. Alcaraz and Sinner have already secured two of the eight Turin spots. The ATP Finals run November 15-22. Djokovic holds the Paris record with seven titles, Alcaraz is a favourite despite an early exit last year, and Medvedev, Shelton and de Minaur are all in the Turin race. The entry list is not final.
Live Streaming Details
For viewers in India looking to follow the Shanghai Masters, Wuhan Open, and the upcoming Paris Masters, comprehensive coverage options are available primarily through digital streaming platforms.
The men's ATP events (Shanghai Masters and Paris Masters) can be streamed live on Tennis TV—the official tour streaming platform—as well as select regional broadcasters like FanCode, which frequently holds broadcast rights for ATP 250/500/1000 events across the Indian subcontinent.
Meanwhile, the women's WTA action at the Wuhan Open is typically accessible via dedicated tennis streaming services or sports aggregators like SonyLIV or FanCode, although it is yet to be confirmed. Traditional television telecasts for these tournaments in India are sparse, making digital streaming applications the primary and most reliable route for live matches, replays, and court-by-court coverage.