Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said trade negotiations had reached a “plateau beyond which giving or taking might be very difficult”. The two countries announced a framework for an interim trade agreement in February, including an 18 per cent reciprocal tariff on specified Indian goods, but the deal remained unsigned. Rubio told The Indian Express on October 21 that it was “99%” complete and could be finalised in weeks, not months. He also said, “None of these tariffs are done to punish or to harm India.”