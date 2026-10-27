Pakistan’s Trump Bet Faces A Test In the US Midterm Elections

The Iran conflict and the cost of living are part of the political backdrop to the midterms. A Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Trump’s approval rating at 32%, with Democrats leading Republicans 47% to 36% among registered voters on the generic congressional ballot. The poll also found that 73% believed the cost of living was moving in the wrong direction. The figures suggest potential electoral difficulties for Republicans, but the poll does not establish that Democrats will win either chamber or that a Democratic victory would change US policy towards Pakistan.