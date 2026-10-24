US Intelligence Warns Of Advanced Iranian Plots Against American Officials, Embassies Cut Staff: Report

A US intelligence memo dated October 23 warned of a substantial increase in suspected Iranian plots targeting American diplomats.
Washington has reduced staffing at several diplomatic missions, including in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Lebanon, Qatar and Jordan.
US President Donald Trump hinted at another military operation against Iran if Tehran does not reach a diplomatic agreement.
US intelligence agencies have detected a “substantial increase” in Iran’s attempts to target American diplomats and government officials in the Middle East and elsewhere, according to a report by Axios. An unclassified intelligence memo dated October 23 warned that some suspected plots involving potential loss of life had reached “advanced stages”, prompting heightened security concerns and a reduction in staffing at several US diplomatic missions in the region.
The developments come amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the possibility of renewed US and Israeli strikes against Iran adding to fears of a wider regional confrontation. Washington is also monitoring the threat of expanded attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who could target countries beyond Saudi Arabia.
Intelligence Memo Warns Of Iranian Assassination Plots
According to Axios, the memo addressed to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton had urged the State Department to broaden the circulation of warnings about suspected Iranian assassination operations.
Clayton cautioned that restrictions on access to the intelligence could prevent potentially vulnerable American personnel from receiving critical security information. The document did not identify potential targets, provide details of the suspected operations or specify locations beyond the Middle East.
However, it confirmed that the intelligence had been shared with senior State Department officials. Clayton proposed removing classification restrictions wherever possible to allow Rubio to communicate the threat assessments to a wider group of American officials who could be at risk.
The warning comes as US officials assess the potential consequences of a further escalation with Iran. The possibility of fresh American and Israeli strikes, reportedly under consideration for after the US midterm elections, has added to uncertainty over the region’s security outlook.
Trump Threatens Another ‘Epic Fury’ As US Cuts Embassy Staffing
US President Donald Trump on Friday hinted at another military operation against Iran if Tehran failed to reach a diplomatic agreement with Washington.
“We may do another little Epic Fury, or they’ll agree,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Florida, referring to the name given to the US military operation against Iran. He urged Tehran to negotiate, adding that Iranian leaders should “get down to business”.
The remarks came amid reports of reduced staffing at US diplomatic missions across the Middle East. The State Department had last week directed family members and nonessential personnel to leave the US Embassy in Riyadh and the consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran, according to the report.
A US official also confirmed that Washington had ordered several diplomatic missions to scale back staffing, reducing personnel at American embassies in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Qatar and Jordan.
“We decided that due to the threat of Houthi attacks and Iranian terror plots we need to reduce our footprint and keep only essential staff,” the official told Axios.
CNN had also reported a reduction in staffing at the four embassies.
The developments reflect growing concerns in Washington over the security of American personnel and diplomatic facilities as tensions with Iran persist. Any renewed military campaign could also prompt retaliatory action by Tehran or allied groups, potentially widening the conflict across the region.