Iran In Israel’s Crosshairs Again? Fighter Jet Exercises Raise Questions

US and Israel reportedly plan another round of strikes on Iran.
Israeli fighter jets conducted an exercise near Iran’s border.
Netanyahu reportedly favours renewed attacks, but Trump opposes escalation.
The US and Israel have simulated potential new strikes on Iran, with Israeli fighter jets conducting an exercise near Tehran’s borders, according to reports. On Monday, the Israeli military deployed dozens of fighter jets on a flight path consistent with a possible attack.
Officials said Israel and the US have drawn up plans for another round of strikes after the US midterm elections in November, according to the Telegraph.
The reported aim is to topple Iran’s government, following the joint US-Israeli strikes in February that triggered a wider war in the Middle East.
The fighter jets travelled more than 800 miles from Israel, crossing Syrian and Iraqi airspace before turning back at Iran’s border, officials told Axios.
Israel told Washington about the flight in advance, describing it as a military exercise and a show of strength. The move was meant to discourage Iran from launching an attack before next week’s election.
Netanyahu In Favour Of Restarting Attacks
Earlier, a media report stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to strike Iran earlier this month, but US President Donald Trump was against restarting the conflict ahead of the US midterm elections.
Some Israeli opposition figures fear Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could use military strikes as a reason to delay the country’s elections, scheduled for October 27.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Israel on Monday and met Netanyahu. A poll released this week showed Netanyahu trailing his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, by 12 percentage points.
There is also speculation that Netanyahu could launch a military operation even if he loses the election, the Telegraph reported. He would remain as caretaker prime minister while political parties negotiate to form a new government.
Amid rising tensions, Iranian Army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said on October 16 that Iran had added new military equipment to its forces. He also said the country’s defence capabilities had improved significantly since its last war with the US and Israel.