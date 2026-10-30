The contrast is visible even inside the Trump administration. Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced maternity leave in April 2026 as she prepared for the birth of her daughter. Her departure was a personal and professional milestone, but it also highlighted a question running through the tradwife debate: how does a government that celebrates motherhood support women who must combine caregiving with paid work? Leavitt’s decision to take maternity leave does not, by itself, establish the administration’s position on every family policy, but it makes the tension tangible.