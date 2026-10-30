Odisha Flood Relief: Food Air Drops Planned In Ganjam, Gajapati After Cyclone Arnab Rain

Rainfall And Response

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also oversees the Water Resources portfolio, said the scale and location of the rain had not been expected. "As part of the preparedness for cyclone Arnab, the administration was expecting that the calamity could have a major impact in Malkangiri. However, nobody could imagine that such heavy rainfall could occur in Ganjam district and cause severe floods," Majhi said at a meeting here earlier in the day.