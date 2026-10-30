The symbolic protest was deferred to October 31 due to rainy weather and muddy ground conditions.
The demonstration was scheduled to take place at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.
Opposition leaders are holding the event over alleged electoral roll irregularities and "vote chori".
INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, which was scheduled to be held here on Friday, has been postponed in view of the weather situation in the city, sources said.
The 'public impeachment' is now likely to be held on October 31, a day before the opposition bloc's rally in Ramlila Ground against the CEC and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the sources said.
The sources said the event was postponed due to the rains in Delhi.
INDIA bloc leaders had met on Thursday to give the final shape to the proceedings, which were to be held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence as a symbolic protest over the "vote chori" issue.
The venue was picked after the opposition bloc failed to get other venues like Constitution Club and Talkatora Stadium.
Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, senior Congress leader Meira Kumar, TMC's Derek O'Brien, Samajwadi Party's Harendra Malik, JMM's Mahua Maji and CPI(M)'s John Brittas, among others, had participated in the preparatory meeting on Thursday.
The Congress on Tuesday claimed it was denied permission to hold the "public impeachment" of the CEC and accused the government of trying to silence the voice of common people after "destroying" the electoral system.
The Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR.