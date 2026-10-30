Police arrested two Nigerian nationals in Thane district after seizing mephedrone and cocaine valued at Rs 2.2 crore.
The operation resulted in the recovery of over 2 kg of mephedrone and 316.5 grams of cocaine.
The arrests were executed by police as part of an ongoing crackdown against international drug trafficking networks.
Police have arrested two Nigerian nationals and recovered mephedrone and cocaine collectively valued at Rs 2.2 crore from them in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.
The operation was carried out on Wednesday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police with assistance from the Mumbra police in the Diva-Mumbra area.
According to senior inspector Sandeep Nigade from ANC, they arrested two Nigerians, identified as Akuba Kenneth (45) and Sunday Eze (47), as part of an investigation in a drug case registered at the Taloja police station in Navi Mumbai.
The operation involving over two dozen police personnel led to the seizure of over 2 kg of mephedrone, 316.5 grams of cocaine and six mobile phones used by the accused. The narcotic substances are worth about Rs 2.2 crore, he said.
Nine persons, including five African nationals, have been arrested in connection with the Navi Mumbai case so far, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.