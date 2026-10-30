I Will Serve The People Of India Till My Last Breath: PM Modi

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PM Narendra Modi Reaffirms Unwavering Commitment To Public Service Across Development Milestones And Welfare Initiatives

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PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his unwavering commitment to serving the country.

  • He emphasized that his entire life and efforts remain dedicated to the nation's welfare.

  • The statement highlights his resolve to prioritize public service and national progress above all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he would serve the people of India till his last breath, an assertion coming days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega”.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre at Bhildi in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, launching and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 14,000 crore.

“Jeevan ke antim kshan tak janta ki seva main hi juta rahunga (I will continue to serve the people until my last breath),” Modi said.

In an apparent jab at the Opposition, he said there are some people who get happiness when the country faces difficulty.

“They spread rumours after the Iran war that farmers would not get fertilisers, and people would not get LPG, as they wanted to defame Modi,” the PM said.

Modi said his government has always prioritised the welfare of farmers and empowered them.

“Amid global uncertainties, fertiliser prices saw a huge jump, but our govt did not let the burden fall on farmers,” he said, adding that the government has given Rs 4.5 lakh crore to small farmers under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

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