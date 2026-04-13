Three Nigerians Booked For Participating In Trinamool Congress Election Rally In Kolkata

Kolkata Police have booked three Nigerian nationals for allegedly joining a Trinamool Congress (TMC) election rally in the city, following a complaint by the BJP that has sparked a political row ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
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A United Force: Trinamool Congress
TMC Rally
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Police booked three Nigerian nationals for allegedly participating in a Trinamool Congress election rally in the Rajarhat–Gopalpur area, following a complaint lodged by the BJP.

  • A viral video showing the Nigerians chanting TMC slogans and “Joy Bangla” at the rally has triggered allegations of foreign interference in the party’s campaign.

  • The incident has intensified the battle between TMC and BJP, with the opposition accusing the ruling party of using foreign nationals to inflate rally attendance, while TMC has dismissed the claims and questioned the video’s context.

Three Nigerian men have been booked by Kolkata Police for participating in a Trinamool Congress election rally, triggering sharp reactions from opposition parties, particularly the BJP, which accused the TMC of “importing” foreign nationals to boost its campaign crowds.

According to police sources, the trio was identified from a video circulating on social media that showed the Nigerians clapping, chanting “Joy Bangla” and “Trinamool Congress Zindabad” at a rally organised for a TMC candidate in the Rajarhat–Gopalpur area. The BJP promptly lodged a complaint, alleging that foreign nationals were being mobilised to attend TMC events, raising questions about possible violations of election laws and immigration rules.

The three Nigerians have been booked under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and other provisions for unauthorised participation in political activities. Investigations are underway to determine how they entered the rally and whether any local TMC workers facilitated their involvement.

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TMC leaders have downplayed the incident, with some questioning the authenticity of the video and asking whether the individuals were even directly associated with the candidate. Party spokespersons maintained that the rally was open to supporters and that no rules were knowingly violated.

The BJP, however, has seized on the episode to intensify its attack on the Trinamool Congress, claiming it reflects “desperation” in the ruling party’s campaign strategy amid allegations of voter deletions under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and other electoral controversies. BJP leaders have demanded a thorough probe by the Election Commission of India into the matter.

This development comes at a time when West Bengal is witnessing heightened political activity and scrutiny ahead of the Assembly polls. Foreign nationals are generally prohibited from participating in Indian political rallies or activities under Indian law, and any involvement can attract legal action.

Police have initiated further inquiries to ascertain the background of the three Nigerians, their legal status in India, and the exact circumstances under which they attended the rally. No arrests have been reported so far, but the case has added fuel to the already charged pre-poll atmosphere in Kolkata.

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