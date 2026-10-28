Manipur: Suspected Kuki Outfit Member Held With Two Foreign-rifles & Brown Sugar

Manipur Police arrested 23-year-old Letkhothang Khongsai, a suspected KNF-MC cadre, during a joint operation in Churachandpur district.
Security personnel seized two foreign-made rifles, 240 rounds of ammunition and approximately 1.027 kg of brown sugar.
The operation involved Churachandpur police, the CRPF and Assam Rifles, with a case registered following the seizure.
A suspected cadre of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) group Kuki National Front-Military Council (KNF-MC) was arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district after a joint intelligence-based operation on Monday night, Manipur Police stated in a statement. Officials confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, reported Hindustan Times.
The publication reported at 02:13 pm IST on 28 October 2026 that foreign-made weapons and contraband drugs were also recovered. The operation took place in Churachandpur district and involved multiple security teams.
Arrest And Seizure
The arrested man was identified as Letkhothang Khongsai, 23, of D. Lhangjol village in Churachandpur district, Manipur Police informed. He was held during the joint operation by Churachandpur district police, 129 battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 5 Assam Rifles at Kingkin village near M Songgel in the district.
Police described the recovery in detail. “During the operation, the joint team intercepted a suspicious white Bolero vehicle and conducted a search, leading to the recovery of one foreign-made AK-series rifle, one foreign-made MA1 rifle, 240 rounds of assorted ammunition and two transparent plastic packets containing brown sugar weighing approximately 1.027kg”, Manipur Police said.
The operation followed specific intelligence inputs and ended with the seizure of arms, ammunition and drugs from the vehicle. The recovery included two rifles, assorted rounds and brown sugar packed in two transparent plastic packets.
Cadre Claim And Case
Police also cited the suspect's disclosure. “Letkhothang disclosed that he is a cadre of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) group Kuki National Front-Military Council (KNF-MC)”, Manipur Police said.
The arms and ammunition, the vehicle and the contraband drug linked to the arrested man were seized, police informed. A case has been registered.