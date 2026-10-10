Woman’s Killing Sparks Gunfire, Arson In Manipur’s Kamjong; Restrictions Imposed

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
Published at:

An exchange of fire broke out between armed groups from the two communities following the killing and continued into Saturday morning

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Woman Killed in Manipur
Representative Image Photo: | PTI Representational

  • A mother of five was allegedly shot dead in Manipur’s Kamjong district.

  • Kuki and Naga armed groups exchanged fire, which continued into Saturday morning.

  • Several houses were torched during the violence that followed the woman’s killing.

A woman was allegdly shot to death in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Friday night, sparking clashes between Kuki and Naga armed groups and prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders, officials told news agency PTI on Saturday.

The shooting took place around 9.35 pm in Chassad, a Kuki-majority village in the Naga-dominated district. The woman, a mother of five, sustained gunshot wounds near her neck and died within minutes, officials said.

An exchange of fire broke out between armed groups from the two communities following the killing and continued into Saturday morning. Several houses were also torched during the violence, officials added.

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The district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 162 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) within a 400-metre radius of the Chassad police gate junction to prevent further violence.

The order prohibits gatherings of five or more people.

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