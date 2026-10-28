Abhishek Sharma smashed 113 off 38 balls against New Zealand in Wellington, registering his fourth T20I century
Two of his four T20I hundreds have come overseas, in Harare and Wellington, highlighting his adaptability
His IPL transformation with SRH underlines his high-risk, high-reward batting philosophy amid Darren Sammy's flat-track debate
There are few sights in T20 cricket more intimidating than Abhishek Sharma getting his eye in. And there are perhaps even fewer ways to stop him once he does. On Tuesday, the Indian opener turned Wellington into his personal playground, smashing 113 off just 38 deliveries against New Zealand.
His breathtaking knock, featuring nine fours and 11 sixes, helped India chase down 199 in just 13.2 overs. But beyond the staggering numbers, Abhishek's latest exhibition offered a fascinating counterargument to the debate surrounding batting-friendly conditions, shorter boundaries and the growing imbalance between bat and ball.
West Indies head coach Darren Sammy recently reignited that conversation with his remarks on India's batting-friendly conditions.
"Wow…. That's why I praised my team for what they accomplished in India. India is a dangerous team. #justwow," Sammy posted on X, before highlighting three factors: "1. Smaller boundaries 2. Batting paradise pitches 3. Wet ball for bowlers."
Sammy's observation raises a legitimate question about how modern T20 cricket is increasingly favouring batters. Short boundaries, flatter surfaces and challenging conditions for bowlers can certainly influence results. However, Abhishek's performances across different venues suggest that his destructive batting cannot be explained by conditions alone. The left-hander has now registered four T20I centuries, with two coming outside India, offering a compelling insight into his high-risk, high-reward philosophy.
Four Centuries, Four Different Stories
Abhishek's four T20I hundreds have come at Harare, Wankhede, Arun Jaitley Stadium and Wellington. While his Indian hundreds naturally attract attention because of the batting-friendly conditions, his overseas performances arguably provide a more interesting perspective on his development.
His maiden T20I century came against Zimbabwe in Harare in July 2024, when he smashed 100 off 47 deliveries. It was only his second international appearance, and the innings immediately announced his arrival as a serious attacking option. Abhishek struck eight sixes and seven fours as India posted 234/2 before securing a commanding victory.
His next landmark came at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, where he produced a sensational 135 off 54 balls against England in February 2025. Thirteen sixes powered him to a strike rate of 250, making it one of the most memorable innings of his international career. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, he went a step further in terms of scoring speed, smashing 108 off just 34 deliveries against Afghanistan, including 11 sixes.
Then came Wellington. His 113 off 38 deliveries, featuring another 11 sixes, reinforced the idea that his extraordinary scoring ability is not confined to Indian grounds.
|Venue
|Opponent
|Runs (Balls)
|Strike Rate
|Harare
|Zimbabwe
|100 (47)
|212.77
|Wankhede, Mumbai
|England
|135 (54)
|250
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Afghanistan
|108 (34)
|317.65
|Wellington
|New Zealand
|113 (38)
|297.37
Wellington Was More Than Just a Flat-Track Story
The most remarkable statistic from Abhishek's Wellington innings was not simply his 113 runs. It was the speed and manner in which he accumulated them.
He scored 102 of his 113 runs through boundaries, with nine fours and 11 sixes. That means approximately 90.3 per cent of his total came from boundary-hitting. He reached his half-century in just 15 deliveries before bringing up his hundred in 35 balls.
|Batting Statistic
|Abhishek Sharma
|Runs
|113
|Balls faced
|38
|Fours
|9
|Sixes
|11
|Boundary runs
|102
|Runs from other scoring shots
|11
|Strike rate
|297.37
|Balls taken to reach 50
|15
|Balls taken to reach 100
|35
These numbers underline the essence of his batting. Abhishek is not necessarily trying to construct a conventional innings through singles, strike rotation and occasional boundary bursts. His approach is built around putting bowlers under immediate pressure and forcing captains to abandon their preferred plans.
However, high-risk batting should not automatically be confused with reckless batting. The difference lies in the preparation and decision-making behind the aggression.
Abhishek offered a glimpse into that process during his post-match interaction.
"I think the key was pretty simple. It was just me and Vaibhav, just going to enjoy there for a bit, especially in the powerplay," he explained.
He also revealed that India had observed the pitch while fielding, particularly the extra bounce and ground dimensions.
"But I feel the dimensions of the ground, we could use the powerplay and we could use their pace as well. So that was the easy plan."
Abhishek identified the conditions, assessed the bowling attack and recognised how New Zealand's pace could be used against them. Rather than simply swinging at everything, he looked to exploit the specific opportunities presented to him.
His comments about preparation further strengthen that argument.
"I would say a special mention to our coaches because of the sidearms; we've been playing them a lot. And it's just, I feel that preparation is really important as a batter."
For a player whose game is often associated with instinctive hitting, the preparation behind the scenes is a significant part of the story.
SRH's Influence on Abhishek's Batting Revolution
Abhishek's transformation into one of T20 cricket's most explosive openers has been particularly evident in the IPL.
His numbers at Sunrisers Hyderabad reflect a fundamental shift in his approach. In 2022, he scored 426 runs at a strike rate of 133.13. The following season, he managed 226 runs at 143.95. But IPL 2024 marked a dramatic breakthrough, with Abhishek scoring 484 runs at a strike rate of 204.22.
He followed that up with 439 runs in 2025 at a strike rate of 193.39, before producing another outstanding campaign in 2026, scoring 563 runs at 204.73.
The progression is striking. Abhishek moved from being an aggressive young batter to someone capable of consistently scoring at more than 200 runs per hundred balls across an entire IPL season.
His 2024 campaign, in particular, reflected the attacking philosophy that has become closely associated with SRH. The franchise encouraged its batters to seize the initiative early, with Abhishek emerging as one of the leading figures in that approach.
The trade-off, however, remains. His career IPL average of around 29 underlines the risks associated with his style. There will be dismissals, low scores and occasions when an ambitious stroke fails to connect.
But an opener's value cannot always be measured through batting average alone. In a team constructed around aggressive starts, the ability to generate extraordinary scoring pressure can be just as valuable as personal milestones. Abhishek's role is to maximise that impact, particularly during the powerplay, when fielding restrictions offer opportunities to attack.
Why His Overseas Hundreds Matter
Harare and Wellington are arguably the two most significant venues in understanding Abhishek's development.
His first international century in Zimbabwe established his credentials, while his latest hundred in New Zealand demonstrated how far he has progressed. The difference between scoring 100 off 47 balls and 113 off 38 deliveries highlights the remarkable evolution of his game.
The conditions were not identical, nor were the bowling attacks or match situations. That is precisely why the comparison is interesting. Abhishek has shown that his attacking instincts can be adapted to different environments.
At Wellington, India were chasing a substantial target after New Zealand posted 198/3, with Daryl Mitchell scoring an unbeaten 89. Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi then put together 133 runs for the opening wicket in just 7.1 overs.
Sooryavanshi's 45 off 19 deliveries ensured that New Zealand could not concentrate their defensive plans entirely on Abhishek. The partnership turned a competitive chase into a one-sided contest, with India reaching the target in just 13.2 overs.
That is the real danger of India's current attacking blueprint. When one opener dominates, the other can exploit the pressure created. When both get going, conventional bowling plans can unravel rapidly.
Abhishek Doesn't Care About Milestones
Sammy's comments about batting-friendly conditions should not be dismissed outright. Modern T20 cricket is undoubtedly shaped by ground dimensions, surfaces, equipment and the challenges bowlers face with a wet ball.
Wellington also offered Abhishek opportunities, something he openly acknowledged. But there is a difference between benefiting from conditions and maximising them to such an extraordinary extent.
A strike rate of 297.37, a hundred in 35 balls and a successful chase completed in barely over half the allotted overs are not routine outcomes, even in batting-friendly conditions.
There will be days when Abhishek's approach fails. His style demands risks, and those risks inevitably produce inconsistency. The challenge for him will be maintaining the balance between attacking instinct and situational awareness as opponents develop plans specifically designed to counter his strengths.
Interestingly, Abhishek himself offered a grounded perspective when discussing Yuvraj Singh's playful remark about his inability to score a fifty off 12 balls.
"You can't just go and score 50 off 12 balls. It just happens once in a while."
He also stressed that the ultimate objective was winning games for India. That mindset captures the essence of his game. Abhishek Sharma is not chasing impossible milestones or merely hunting sixes. He is chasing momentum, and when his preparation, timing and conditions align, he can turn a competitive cricket match into a net practice session before the opposition has even found its answers.