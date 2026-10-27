India Blitz 199 Target In 13.2 Overs To Claim Historic Chasing Record Against New Zealand

India chased down 199 against New Zealand in 13.2 overs, securing the victory with 40 balls to spare
The feat ranks second all-time for the most balls remaining in a successful 190+ T20I chase, behind only Estonia's 42-ball record
Abhishek Sharma’s 38-ball 113 and a record 118-run Powerplay sealed India’s dominant win
Abhishek Sharma produced a storming masterclass to lead India to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I at Wellington, securing an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. After New Zealand put up a formidable 198/3—set up by Daryl Mitchell’s career-best 89* off 52 balls—India made light work of the 199-run chase.
Opening alongside young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek dismantled the Kiwi attack as the duo posted a world-record 118 runs in the Powerplay alone.
India wrapped up the mammoth target in just 13.2 overs with 40 balls to spare, driven by Abhishek’s sensational 113 off 38 balls, featuring 9 fours and 11 sixes. The win capped off another clinical team display, but it was Abhishek's individual ball-striking frenzy that completely rewrote the record books.
IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I - Record
This incredible effort placed India second on the all-time list for the most balls remaining in a successful T20I run-chase of 190 runs or more.
The all-time record continues to be held by Estonia, who pulled off a surreal chase against Cyprus in Episkopi in 2024. Driven by Sahil Chauhan’s fastest-ever 27-ball T20I century, Estonia hunted down a 192-run target in 13 overs flat, leaving 42 balls unused.
India’s Wellington masterclass sits right behind Estonia on this list, leapfrogging the Netherlands’ iconic 2014 T20 World Cup assault in Sylhet, where the Dutch blitzed Ireland’s 190 with 37 balls to spare to secure a legendary Super 10 qualification.
Rounding off the top five are Serbia’s 35-ball spare victory chasing 200 against Slovenia in 2025, and Bulgaria’s astonishing 34-ball margin in a massive 244-run chase against Gibraltar the same year.
India's inclusion in this elite record highlights a significant shift in elite T20 power-hitting, proving that massive 190-plus targets are no longer safe even against top-tier bowling attacks. Powered by Abhishek Sharma's blistering 38-ball 113 and a record-shattering 118-run Powerplay, Team India’s effortless destruction of New Zealand’s target reaffirmed their aggressive batting template as the benchmark in international cricket.
Most Balls Remaining in a Successful Chase of 190 or More (Men's T20Is)
42 balls – Estonia vs Cyprus, Episkopi, 2024 (Target: 192)
40 balls – India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026 (Target: 199)
37 balls – Netherlands vs Ireland, Sylhet, T20 World Cup 2014 (Target: 190)
35 balls – Serbia vs Slovenia, Belgrade, 2025 (Target: 200)
34 balls – Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, Sofia, 2025 (Target: 244)