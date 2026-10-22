Six Hitting Machine! Abhishek Sharma Breaks T20I World Record Vs New Zealand

Abhishek Sharma broke T20I world record as he hit his first ball of the innings for a six
He did so for the seventh timing, claiming the world record for most 1st ball six
India chase a 226-run target in the first T20I to take lead in the series
India opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name into the record books during Thursday's T20I clash against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
Wasting no time, Abhishek opened his account by launching the very first ball he faced for a towering six. This marks the seventh time he has accomplished this feat in T20Is, claiming the outright world record for the most first-ball sixes to start an innings.
He leads Afghanistan’s Shafiqullah Shinwari (6) and teammate Suryakumar Yadav (5). This explosive boundary set the tone as India began chasing New Zealand's imposing 225-run target.
How Abhishek Sharma Acheived The Feat
He acheived the feat in the very first over of the Indian innings. He hit the final ball of the opening over.
Matt Henry targets a fuller length wide outside off, but Abhishek capitalizes by playing a crisp lofted drive over cover.
The ball sails high into the air and travels all the way over the ropes, bringing up a maximum.
Hitting the first ball for a six most often in T20Is
7 - Abhishek Sharma (IND)
6 - Shafiqullah Shinwari (AFG)
5 - Suryakumar Yadav (IND)
4 - Paul Stirling (IRE)
4 - Colin Munro (NZ)
4 - Mohammad Naveed (UAE)