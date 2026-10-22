Abhishek sharma six first ball world record india vs new zealand 1st t20i hagley oval christchurch ind vs nz

Six Hitting Machine! Abhishek Sharma Breaks T20I World Record Vs New Zealand

A Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 22 October 2026 3:20 pm Published at: 22 October 2026 3:08 pm Updated on:

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma opened his account with a six against New Zealand in the 1st T20I at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 22. He has done so for the seventh time in T20I cricket, achieving a new high in the format.

A Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay 22 October 2026 3:20 pm Published at: 22 October 2026 3:08 pm Updated on:

India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi