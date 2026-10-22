Six Hitting Machine! Abhishek Sharma Breaks T20I World Record Vs New Zealand

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Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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Indian opener Abhishek Sharma opened his account with a six against New Zealand in the 1st T20I at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 22. He has done so for the seventh time in T20I cricket, achieving a new high in the format.

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IND vs WI: 5th T20I-Final Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fifth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma broke T20I world record as he hit his first ball of the innings for a six

  • He did so for the seventh timing, claiming the world record for most 1st ball six

  • India chase a 226-run target in the first T20I to take lead in the series

India opener Abhishek Sharma etched his name into the record books during Thursday's T20I clash against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Wasting no time, Abhishek opened his account by launching the very first ball he faced for a towering six. This marks the seventh time he has accomplished this feat in T20Is, claiming the outright world record for the most first-ball sixes to start an innings.

He leads Afghanistan’s Shafiqullah Shinwari (6) and teammate Suryakumar Yadav (5). This explosive boundary set the tone as India began chasing New Zealand's imposing 225-run target.

India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I LIVE Score

How Abhishek Sharma Acheived The Feat

He acheived the feat in the very first over of the Indian innings. He hit the final ball of the opening over.

Matt Henry targets a fuller length wide outside off, but Abhishek capitalizes by playing a crisp lofted drive over cover.

The ball sails high into the air and travels all the way over the ropes, bringing up a maximum.

Related Content
India during their first training session at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch - | Photo: X/BCCI
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ Match Highlights Guwahati. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Abhishek Sharma in action during India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2026. - BCCI/X
Abhishek Sharma needs 53 runs to complete 2,000 T20I runs and has a chance to break Suryakumar Yadav's record of reaching the milestone in 1,164 balls. - File

Hitting the first ball for a six most often in T20Is

7 - Abhishek Sharma (IND)

6 - Shafiqullah Shinwari (AFG)

5 - Suryakumar Yadav (IND)

4 - Paul Stirling (IRE)

4 - Colin Munro (NZ)

4 - Mohammad Naveed (UAE)

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