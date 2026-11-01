Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma Set Landmark Calendar-Year Record As India Vs New Zealand T20Is End

Abhishek’s place on that list shows how often he dominated New Zealand’s bowling in 2026. In this series, his scores were 29, 27, 113, 27 and 1. The 113 came off 38 balls in Wellington and included 11 sixes, taking him past Rohit Sharma’s record of 80 for most sixes in a calendar year. He ended the series with 197 runs at a strike rate of 223.86.