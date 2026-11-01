Glenn Phillips Breaks Bilateral T20I Run Record As New Zealand Crush India In Hamilton

He got there. Phillips’s final-match contribution was an unbeaten 65. He finished with an unbeaten 341, a new record for most runs in a bilateral T20I series. Salt had held it with 331 against the West Indies in 2023. Mohammad Rizwan is third with 316 against England in 2022, followed by Estonia’s Sahil Chouhan with 297 against Cyprus in 2024 and Mark Chapman with 290 against Pakistan. Chapman’s tally had been the New Zealand record before Phillips passed it.