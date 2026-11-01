Glenn Phillips Breaks Bilateral T20I Run Record As New Zealand Crush India In Hamilton

New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in the fifth T20I at Hamilton, though India won the series 3-2
Tim Seifert (93) and Glenn Phillips (50*) chased down India's 191/8 with 12 balls to spare
Glenn Phillips scored 341 runs across five matches to set a new world record for most runs in a bilateral T20I series
New Zealand ended the series on a high, beating India by seven wickets in the fifth T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton, even though India had already taken the series 3-2. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan made well-paced fifties, but Adam Milne led a disciplined New Zealand attack that held India to 191 for eight.
The chase was brisk and one-sided. Tim Seifert scored 93 and Glenn Phillips added a half-century as New Zealand reached the 192 target in 18 overs. They finished on 195 for three with 12 balls to spare.
The series belonged to Phillips as much as to anyone. He opened with an unbeaten 82 in Christchurch and followed it with 70 in the second match. In Auckland he smashed a 49-ball 107 with 10 sixes, helping New Zealand beat India by 87 runs.
That innings lifted his tally to 276 runs in four matches at an average of 92.00, and he went past Shai Hope’s record for most runs in a bilateral T20I series against India. Going into the finale he needed 57 to overtake Phil Salt.
He got there. Phillips’s final-match contribution was an unbeaten 65. He finished with an unbeaten 341, a new record for most runs in a bilateral T20I series. Salt had held it with 331 against the West Indies in 2023. Mohammad Rizwan is third with 316 against England in 2022, followed by Estonia’s Sahil Chouhan with 297 against Cyprus in 2024 and Mark Chapman with 290 against Pakistan. Chapman’s tally had been the New Zealand record before Phillips passed it.
Glenn Phillips - Stats
Most Runs In A Bilateral Series
341 – G Phillips vs Ind (2026)*
331 – P Salt vs WI (2023)
316 – Mohd Rizwan vs Eng (2022)
297 – Sahil Chouhan (Estonia) vs Cyprus (2024)
290 – M Chapman vs Pak (2023)