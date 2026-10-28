The INDIA bloc has shifted its scheduled October 30 mock "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 10 Rajaji Marg.
Opposition leaders cited the denial of venue permissions for Hotel Ashok and Ramlila Maidan as the primary reason for relocating the event.
The mock proceeding serves as a precursor to the alliance's planned "Dilli Chalo" march and November 1 rally targeting the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
INDIA bloc will now hold its planned 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar later this week at the official residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after the party's attempts to organise the event at the Ashok Hotel and Ramlila Maidan allegedly met with denial of permissions.
Sources said Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg has been finalised as the venue for holding the "public impeachment" of Kumar on October 30, setting the tone for the "mega rally" INDIA bloc has planned for November 1 at the Ramlila Maidan here.
The Congress on Tuesday had claimed it was denied permission to hold the "public impeachment" of CEC Kumar and accused the government of trying to "silence" the voice of common people after "destroying" the electoral system.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal had claimed the government-run Ashok Hotel initially allowed permission to host the event but later denied it after police intervention.
He said the Congress had booked Ramlila Maidan from October 25 to November 3 and decided to shift the event to the site.
He said 21 parties of the INDIA bloc had planned the "public impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar as a curtain raiser" on October 30 for the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan on the "vote chori" charge.
"The day before yesterday, our people came to construct the infrastructure here and the police stopped them. We don't know what the reason is," said Venugopal, who, accompanied by leaders of the Delhi Congress, visited the Ramlila grounds on Tuesday to oversee arrangements for the November 1 rally.
"This means it is not the Delhi Police's decision. It is the decision of PM (Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah and they are protecting their pet Gyanesh Kumar," he alleged.
"First they destroy the electoral system, and now they are trying all kinds of tricks to silence those who fight to save our democracy.
"Let it be very clear, come what may, we will not rest until Modi-Shah's puppet Gyanesh Kumar is removed. If they stop us here, we will go to Amit Shah's house, PM Modi's house, and stage a massive dharna there. But we will fight to the finish, and until our mission is accomplished," Venugopal had said in a post on X.
"How many permissions will you deny, Mr Amit Shah? How many people will you stop?" he had said.
The "public impeachment" and the planned rally is part of a series of protests by the Congress and other opposition parties to demand the resignation of Kumar over SIR and alleged electoral irregularities.