Niclas Fullkrug's Double Not Enough As Bremen Suffer DFB-Pokal Exit

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 October 2026 7:17 pm

Borussia Dortmund booked their place in the DFB-Pokal Round of 16 with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, October 27. Serhou Guirassy gave the hosts an early lead in the sixth minute, finishing from close range after Julian Ryerson's delivery. Carney Chukwuemeka doubled Dortmund's advantage in the 17th minute, converting a headed layoff from Jobe Bellingham. Dortmund dominated the first half but failed to extend their lead, allowing Bremen back into the contest after the break. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug sparked a stunning comeback, converting a penalty in the 65th minute before scoring again in the 68th to level the score. With extra time looming, Marcel Sabitzer emerged as Dortmund's hero, curling a superb direct free kick into the net in the 93rd minute to seal a thrilling cup triumph.