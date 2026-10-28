Niclas Fullkrug's Double Not Enough As Bremen Suffer DFB-Pokal Exit

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Borussia Dortmund booked their place in the DFB-Pokal Round of 16 with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Werder Bremen at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, October 27. Serhou Guirassy gave the hosts an early lead in the sixth minute, finishing from close range after Julian Ryerson's delivery. Carney Chukwuemeka doubled Dortmund's advantage in the 17th minute, converting a headed layoff from Jobe Bellingham. Dortmund dominated the first half but failed to extend their lead, allowing Bremen back into the contest after the break. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug sparked a stunning comeback, converting a penalty in the 65th minute before scoring again in the 68th to level the score. With extra time looming, Marcel Sabitzer emerged as Dortmund's hero, curling a superb direct free kick into the net in the 93rd minute to seal a thrilling cup triumph.

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German Cup: Borussia Dortmund Vs Werder Bremen
Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer celebrates after scoring the winning final goal in additional time during the German soccer cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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German Cup: Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund's fans light up flares during the German soccer cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Germany Cup Soccer: Borussia Dortmund Vs Werder Bremen
Bremen's Niclas Fuellkrug jumps for the ball during the German soccer cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Germany Cup Soccer: Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund
Bremen's Niclas Fuellkrug scores a penalty against Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during the German soccer cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Germany Cup Soccer 2026-2027: Borussia Dortmund Vs Werder Bremen
Bremen's goalkeeper Karl Hein saves the ball against Dortmund's Carney Chukwuemeka during the German soccer cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Germany Cup Soccer 2026-2027: Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy jumps for the ball during the German soccer cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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German soccer cup match: Borussia Dortmund Vs Werder Bremen
Dortmund's Maximilian Beier heads the ball during the German soccer cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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German soccer cup match: Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund's Carney Chukwuemeka celebrates after scoring a goal during the German soccer cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Borussia Dortmund Vs Werder Bremen
Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy celebrates after scoring a goal during the German soccer cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund's Felix Nmecha, left, and Bremen's Chuki challenge for the ball during the German soccer cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

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