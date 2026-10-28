Cyclone Arnab Kills Three in Andhra Pradesh as 55,000 Evacuated After Landfall

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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Cyclone Arnab made landfall near Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, killing three people and damaging houses, while more than 55,000 people were evacuated and rescue teams responded to the storm’s impact

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Cyclone Arnab
Red warning flags hoisted along the shoreline to restrict visitors from entering the sea as high tidal waves and rough weather prevail under the impact of Cyclone 'Arnab', at Puri beach PTI Photo
Summary of this article

  • Cyclone Arnab made landfall near Narsapur, bringing strong winds and heavy rain; it weakened from a very severe to a severe cyclonic storm.

  • Authorities reported three deaths and damage to 31 houses, while the NDRF deployed 39 teams for rescue and relief operations.

  • More than 55,000 people were evacuated from vulnerable areas, while transport disruptions and warnings of further rain continued after landfall.

Cyclone Arnab made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapur on Wednesday, killing three people and damaging houses as heavy rain and strong winds battered coastal districts. The storm weakened from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm after crossing the coast, while authorities continued rescue operations and assessed the damage. More than 55,000 people had been evacuated from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas, according to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Cyclone Weakens After Landfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, southwest of Yanam, with the landfall process completed by around 8 am. The system was located about 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur after crossing the coast. At landfall, it packed sustained winds of 125-135 kmph, with gusts reaching 150 kmph.

The IMD said the cyclone was expected to move north-northwestwards and weaken further, eventually becoming a deep depression. However, the reduction in intensity did not immediately remove the threat of heavy rain, flooding and wind damage. The weather department forecast widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy spells in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh. It also warned that a storm surge could inundate low-lying coastal areas.

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Motorists navigate floodwaters at Kakinada, as Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
A red warning flag flutters at a deserted beach as tourists and visitors stay away ahead of the expected landfall of severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab', in Puri, Odisha, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
IMD's cyclone advisory includes storm-surge warning graphics for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam ahead of the forecast landfall. - | IMD / Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, New Delhi

NDRF officials said 39 teams had been deployed for rescue and relief operations, including four airlifted to Andhra Pradesh ahead of the cyclone. The State Emergency Operations Centre reported three deaths, while preliminary assessments indicated that 31 houses had been damaged. Officials said Andhra Pradesh bore the brunt of the storm, with strong winds and rainfall affecting several districts.

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Evacuations, Disruptions And Relief Efforts

Authorities moved residents from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas to safer locations before the cyclone made landfall. More than 55,000 people had been evacuated in Andhra Pradesh, with state agencies and disaster-response teams coordinating relief efforts. Officials continued to monitor the storm’s movement and prepare for further rainfall as it travelled inland.

The cyclone also disrupted transport and daily life across parts of the region, with train services cancelled or rescheduled and fishing activity affected by dangerous sea conditions. Authorities urged residents in affected areas to follow official advisories as rain and strong winds continued. The IMD said the system would gradually lose strength, but warned that adverse weather could persist even after the landfall was complete.

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