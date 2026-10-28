Cyclone Arnab made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Narsapur on Wednesday, killing three people and damaging houses as heavy rain and strong winds battered coastal districts. The storm weakened from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm after crossing the coast, while authorities continued rescue operations and assessed the damage. More than 55,000 people had been evacuated from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas, according to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).