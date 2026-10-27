Cyclone Arnab To Hit Andhra Coast As Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rain Forecast Across States

Cyclone Arnab is strengthening over the Bay of Bengal and altering weather across India, with Delhi-NCR seeing temporary air quality relief
Stronger winds over the northern plains are dispersing pollutants, and clearer skies are expected to continue through Tuesday, October 27
Rain chances may rise in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring northern states later this week as the cyclone moves inland around eastern Uttar Pradesh
Cyclone Arnab now classified as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, is reshaping weather across India, improving air quality in Delhi-NCR and the northern plains for now while raising the chance of rain later this week. The system is strengthening over the Bay of Bengal and altering wind patterns far beyond the coast.
The cyclone is pulling dry winds from inland regions while stronger winds over the northern plains are dispersing pollutants. That has improved air quality over the past 48 hours and brought temporary relief as the seasonal rise in pollution gathers pace.
Clearer skies and relatively better pollution levels are expected to continue through Tuesday, October 27. But the same system could shift the outlook later in the week, with rain chances emerging for Delhi-NCR and neighbouring northern states as Cyclone Arnab moves inland.
Delhi Air Relief
Higher wind speeds across the northern plains are helping disperse pollutants, reducing the chance of smog building up near the surface. Similar conditions are expected to continue on Tuesday, which should keep the risk of smog lower across the plains.
The continued movement of air could help prevent pollutants from accumulating near the surface, although local emissions and changing weather conditions will also influence pollution levels. Air quality can change quickly depending on wind speed, atmospheric stability, local emissions and rainfall.
The gains will not be even everywhere. Delhi-NCR is getting a short break, but cleaner air will last only if the weather stays supportive and pollution sources are curbed.
Rain Chances Emerge
Cyclone Arnab is expected to move inland and cross the region around eastern Uttar Pradesh. That could change wind patterns again and increase the likelihood of rain over parts of northern India, including Delhi-NCR, on Thursday, October 29.
The available forecast does not specify rainfall amounts or the exact areas likely to receive showers. Any rain could further ease pollution by washing suspended particles out of the atmosphere, though the extent of relief will depend on rainfall intensity, distribution and wind conditions after landfall.
Several parts of India are bracing for rough weather as the Bay of Bengal system tracks towards the eastern coast. Officials have warned of risks to coastal safety, travel and flood-prone areas, and asked residents to heed alerts. The situation is likely to change over the next few days, with coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam set for the heaviest rain before landfall. Odisha, Telangana and parts of central and eastern India may also see heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Andhra Pradesh Red Alert
The India Meteorological Department said Cyclone Arnab was over the west-central Bay of Bengal on October 26 and was likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28.
The cyclone may pack sustained winds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts touching 140 kmph. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to see extremely heavy rain on October 27 and 28, before some areas get heavy showers on October 29.
The IMD has placed Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts, along with Yanam, under a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. Other districts in Andhra Pradesh are on orange or yellow alerts. People in coastal areas should keep track of local administration advice on evacuation, transport and access to vulnerable places.
Eastern Rainfall Forecast
Odisha faces a wet spell from October 27. The IMD said very heavy rain is likely that day, with isolated pockets set for extremely heavy showers on October 28. It also forecast very heavy rainfall on October 29, along with thunderstorms, lightning and squally conditions.
Chhattisgarh is also expected to see stronger rainfall activity. Extremely heavy showers are forecast over south Chhattisgarh on October 28 and north Chhattisgarh on October 29.
Vidarbha could see heavy rain from October 28 to 30. East Madhya Pradesh may get heavy to very heavy showers later in the week. Telangana is set for heavy rainfall on October 27, with isolated pockets facing extremely heavy rain on October 28.
The unsettled conditions may continue there on October 29. The IMD also warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Telangana.
South Coast Weather
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are forecast to receive isolated heavy rainfall on October 27. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may accompany the showers.
From the evening of October 27 into October 28, squally conditions are likely along and off the north Tamil Nadu coast. Kerala and Mahe should see isolated heavy rain on Tuesday, and residents have been asked to keep track of local weather advisories as conditions can shift during the day.
North East Week Ahead
The rain belt is expanding.
East Uttar Pradesh is set for widespread rain on October 29 and 30. Some places could see very heavy showers, and isolated areas may still get heavy rain on October 31.
Uttarakhand is likely to see isolated heavy rain on October 30. Bihar should get broader rainfall from October 29, with very heavy showers possible at a few places on October 30 and 31.
Jharkhand may also receive heavy rain between October 28 and 30. Parts of West Bengal and Sikkim are forecast to receive heavy rainfall later in the week.
Preparedness Measures
States have begun pre-landfall action.
Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have closed schools, limited fishing and put rescue teams in place before Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall on Wednesday. Odisha has also begun moving people out of vulnerable areas and sent in rescue teams.
Andhra Pradesh has stationed 15 NDRF teams across affected districts and released Rs 27 crore for relief operations. The Centre has directed disaster response agencies to ensure minimal loss of life and damage to infrastructure.
Rescue teams from the NDRF, Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been deployed or kept on standby. With the heaviest rain expected first in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, authorities are urging residents to follow official warnings closely.