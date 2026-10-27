Cyclone Arnab To Hit Andhra Coast As Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rain Forecast Across States

Several parts of India are bracing for rough weather as the Bay of Bengal system tracks towards the eastern coast. Officials have warned of risks to coastal safety, travel and flood-prone areas, and asked residents to heed alerts. The situation is likely to change over the next few days, with coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam set for the heaviest rain before landfall. Odisha, Telangana and parts of central and eastern India may also see heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds.