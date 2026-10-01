In an investigation done by the Indian Express, it came to light that two of the Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, had formally raised objections to decisions and orders concerning electoral rolls that they said were taken without their knowledge or approval at least 14 times over the past 10 months, and they were ignored. The investigation also found that the EROs themselves were unable to add genuine voters from Goa and wrote several times to New Delhi.