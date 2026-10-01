SFI Marches To Delhi Secretariat, Seeks Stronger Action On Sexual Violence And Women’s Safety

Students’ Federation of India members marched to the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday over women’s safety and sexual violence
The protest cited reported cases in Delhi, including incidents involving minors and alleged gang rape
An SFI delegation met Pradeep Tayal and submitted a memorandum to the Delhi government
Students affiliated with the Students’ Federation of India marched to the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday. The protest focused on stronger safety measures for women and girls, greater accountability from authorities and better institutional systems to handle sexual harassment complaints.
Students from several schools and colleges joined the demonstration, PTI reported, as the city faced fresh concerns over reported cases of rape and sexual harassment, including incidents involving minors. The protest also put pressure on the Delhi government over delays in FIR registration, campus safety and public security.
Reported Cases Cited
SFI stated that at least 13 cases of sexual violence were reported in Delhi in September. The organisation used those cases to argue that women and girls continue to face safety risks in the city.
Protesters pointed to the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old at Astha Kunj Park near Lady Shri Ram College. They also cited the reported sexual assault of an 11-year-old at a tailor shop in Sadar Bazar.
The protesters also referred to the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old from Uttar Pradesh on a moving bus. SFI said the cases showed the need for tougher prevention and a faster response to sexual violence complaints.
Memorandum Demands
The march ended at the Delhi Secretariat in ITO, where protesters held a demonstration. An SFI delegation then met Pradeep Tayal, joint secretary in the Delhi government's General Administration Department, and handed over a memorandum, PTI reported.
The memorandum called for zero tolerance towards delays in the registration of FIRs in sexual violence cases. SFI also sought time-bound safety audits to identify gaps in security infrastructure across public spaces and institutions.
SFI also sought working streetlights and CCTV cameras, safer public transport, women’s safety help desks and public toilets that are accessible and safe. The group linked these fixes to quicker official action in violence cases.
Campus Accountability Push
SFI also wanted gender sensitisation programmes in schools and public spaces. It asked for protection for gender and sexual minorities and pressed for stronger accountability from authorities in charge of women’s safety.
The organisation proposed a public accountability dashboard to track the implementation of safety measures. It argued that safety commitments should be monitored in a visible and time-bound way.
It also called for functional Internal Complaints Committees in educational institutions. Alongside that, SFI sought greater institutional sensitisation so that harassment complaints and safety concerns are addressed effectively.
Opposition To Restrictions
SFI also objected to measures that it stated place restrictions on women students instead of tackling the causes of sexual violence. The organisation argued that safety steps should protect women without curbing their movement.
“Authorities should focus on creating safer campuses and public spaces instead of restricting women's mobility through measures such as curfews or limitations on movement at night,” Mehina told PTI.
The protest fits into a run of student-led actions in Delhi over women’s safety and rights. SFI said it would keep pressing the Delhi government on the safety and rights of women students in schools, colleges and public spaces.