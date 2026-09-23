Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan To Make Way For Kartavya Bhawan 4 And 5

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has asked government departments to vacate Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan and hand over the premises by the end of September, clearing the way for construction of Kartavya Bhawan 4 and 5 in central Delhi. The two buildings, which housed parts of the Union government’s administrative machinery for decades, are now set to be replaced as part of the Central Secretariat redevelopment.