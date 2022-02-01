Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Union Budget 2022-23: Central Vista Gets Rs.2,600 Cr For Construction Of Non-Residential Office Buildings

This is Rs 767.56 crore more than Rs 1,833.43 crore given in the last fiscal.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 6:14 pm

As per the allocation of Union Budget 2022-23, Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has been granted Rs 2,600 crore for the construction of non-residential office buildings of the Central Vista project, including the Parliament and Supreme Court.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre Rajpath boulevard that stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a new Prime Minister’s Office as well as a new Vice President's Enclave.

A sum of Rs 2,600.99 has been been allocated for the construction of non-residential office buildings, including the Parliament and Supreme Court of India. For residential purposes, the ministry has been given Rs 873.02 crore.

Six infrastructure firms, including Tata Projects Limited, L&T Limited and Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited, are in the race to win the contract to construct the Executive Enclave, which will house the new PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

According to the proposed plan, the Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security zone in Lutyens' Delhi.

Last year, Larsen & Toubro Limited had been awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.

Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new parliament building while Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

In November last year, Jharkhand-based infrastructure firm Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd had been awarded the contract for constructing a Vice-President's Enclave

(With PTI Inputs)

