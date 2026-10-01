SC Dismisses Plea By Mamata Banerjee-Led TMC Faction To Operate Four Debit-Frozen Bank Accounts

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PTI
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Supreme Court upholds freeze on party accounts, dealing a legal blow to the ruling faction

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Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court Order: Dismissed the TMC faction's plea.

  • Core Issue: Request to operate four debit-frozen bank accounts.

  • Political Context: Involves the Mamata Banerjee-led party faction.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction to operate four debit-frozen bank accounts.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said it was not inclined to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order which refused to allow the plea.

The top court noted that the Election Commission has frozen the symbol and therefore the larger issue as to who is entitled to the amount is pending adjudication.

"We refrain from going into the merits. We are not inclined to exercise our jurisdiction under Article 136. We request high court to expedite the hearing," the bench said.

The Calcutta High Court on August 27 had refused to pass an interim order allowing the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction to operate four debit-frozen bank accounts holding around Rs 804 crore, observing that granting such relief would undermine its earlier order permitting the political party to meet day-to-day expenses.

The TMC had sought permission to operate four accounts with public sector banks that were debit-frozen by West Bengal Police, claiming there were lacunae in the FIRs related to the freezing.

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The EC froze the TMC’s original name and ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol after Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy factions both claimed the party. - PTI
The EC froze the TMC’s original name and ‘Flowers and Grass’ symbol after Mamata Banerjee and Arup Roy factions both claimed the party. - null
Ritabrata Banerjee and former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - null

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