Prime Minister Modi greeted Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday.
He praised Kovind's dedicated service and contributions to the nation.
He wished him good health and a long life.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted former president Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday, and said his long years in public life have been marked by a steadfast commitment to the development of India and welfare of the people.
Kovind was born on October 1, 1945 in Uttar Pradesh. He served as president of India from 2017 to 2022.
"Warm birthday greetings to former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji. His long years in public life have been marked by a steadfast commitment to the development of India, the values enshrined in our Constitution and welfare of the people," Modi said in a post on X.
The prime minister said Kovind has served the nation with passion and simplicity due to which he is respected by people across all walks of life.
"May he be blessed with wonderful health, happiness and a long life," he said.