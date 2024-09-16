One Nation, One Election: What Did The Kovind Committee Recommend?

The Objections

The Opposition has said that several Articles of the Constitution will have to be amended for holding simultaneous elections. Four national-level political parties have objected to the One Nation, One Election scheme saying it was unconstitutional. The Aam Aadmi Party said it would “institutionalise a Presidential form of government, which cannot be dislodged by a vote of no confidence,” while the Congress said this would require “substantial changes to the basic structure of the Constitution.”