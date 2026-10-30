Kerala: Village Panchayat Plans Wetland Discovery, Recreation Centre

A village panchayat in Kerala announced plans to build a wetland discovery and eco-recreation centre.
The project focuses on protecting fragile aquatic ecosystems while fostering community nature education.
The planned facility will feature biodiversity exhibits, walking trails, and sustainable tourism infrastructure.
A village panchayat in north Keralam district of Malappuram is planning a multi-facility wetland centre to promote ecological conservation, scientific learning and tourism.
The proposed "Kol-On" project at Chelakkadavu in Maranchery village will feature modern attractions such as a planetarium and three-dimensional hologram-based experiential learning facilities, according to officials.
The project will be developed in three phases, with the first phase estimated to cost Rs 2.5 crore, officials said in a statement.
A team of officials from the Keralam Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has visited the proposed site as part of an assessment of the project's feasibility.
Apart from creating awareness about wetland ecosystems and biodiversity, the initiative aims to provide recreational facilities for residents and generate local employment and business opportunities.
The first phase will see the development of a park for senior citizens, an amphitheatre, an open gym and a three-storey Kol-On Discovery Centre.
The second phase involves renovating a 2.5-km bund extending towards Kummippalam and Olambakkadavu and developing walking and cycling tracks along it.
Solar-powered boat services and responsible tourism activities are proposed as part of the third phase.
Panchayat president T Sreejith said a detailed project report would be prepared and steps would be taken to obtain government funding for the project.