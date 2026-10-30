Kerala: Village Panchayat Plans Wetland Discovery, Recreation Centre

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:

Local body initiates an eco-tourism and conservation project aimed at preserving fragile wetland ecosystems while boosting community recreation

image Prefer on Google
Village Panchayat Plan infographic
Keralam: Village panchayat plans wetland discovery, recreation centre
Summary of this article

  • A village panchayat in Kerala announced plans to build a wetland discovery and eco-recreation centre.

  • The project focuses on protecting fragile aquatic ecosystems while fostering community nature education.

  • The planned facility will feature biodiversity exhibits, walking trails, and sustainable tourism infrastructure.

A village panchayat in north Keralam district of Malappuram is planning a multi-facility wetland centre to promote ecological conservation, scientific learning and tourism.

The proposed "Kol-On" project at Chelakkadavu in Maranchery village will feature modern attractions such as a planetarium and three-dimensional hologram-based experiential learning facilities, according to officials.

Kol-On project refers to the Kole Land Development Project.

The project will be developed in three phases, with the first phase estimated to cost Rs 2.5 crore, officials said in a statement.

A team of officials from the Keralam Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has visited the proposed site as part of an assessment of the project's feasibility.

Apart from creating awareness about wetland ecosystems and biodiversity, the initiative aims to provide recreational facilities for residents and generate local employment and business opportunities.

The first phase will see the development of a park for senior citizens, an amphitheatre, an open gym and a three-storey Kol-On Discovery Centre.

The second phase involves renovating a 2.5-km bund extending towards Kummippalam and Olambakkadavu and developing walking and cycling tracks along it.

Solar-powered boat services and responsible tourism activities are proposed as part of the third phase.

Related Content
Representative Image - PTI
Keralam CM VD Satheesan during the MoU signing between the Department of Elderly Welfare and the Centre for Management Development to conduct state’s first baseline survey of elderly citizens under our 100-Day Programme. - | Photo: @vdsatheesan/X via PTI
Om Prakash Mathur - null
RSS workers - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey

Panchayat president T Sreejith said a detailed project report would be prepared and steps would be taken to obtain government funding for the project.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories