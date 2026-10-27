The Jharkhand Health Department has initiated process to terminate 631 medical officers for prolonged unauthorized absence from their assigned duties.
The government issued a public notice giving the identified doctors a final 15-day window to submit proof of active service before finalizing their dismissal.
This disciplinary measure aims to tackle chronic absenteeism and streamline medical appointments across state healthcare facilities.
Jharkhand Health Department has identified 631 doctors who have been absent from duty for years and initiated the process to terminate their services, an official said on Tuesday.
He said that last year, the department terminated the services of 86 medical officers and 57 specialist doctors for failing to report for duty after their appointment.
"The health department has initiated action against doctors appointed in or after 1990 who either failed to report for duty at their assigned workplaces or have remained absent for an extended period.
"The department identified 631 such doctors. It is now reviewing these cases and commencing the process to terminate their services in accordance with rules," according to an official statement.
Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said, "Failing to report for duty after being appointed or remaining absent without a valid reason is a serious matter. Action will be taken in accordance with rules in such cases."
He said the role of doctors in the public healthcare system is of utmost importance. The government’s objective is to ensure that patients receive timely medical care at every government hospital and health centre in the state, Ansari said.
"Steps will be taken to fill these vacant positions at the earliest and ensure that patients are not inconvenienced," the minister added.