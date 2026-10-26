Government Explores Legal Changes To Strengthen Regulation Of OTT Content

The government is exploring changes to the legal framework governing OTT content.
OTT platforms currently operate under the IT Rules, 2021, which prescribe age-based content classifications.
Officials indicate that self-regulation is likely to remain the first line of response.
The government is exploring changes to the legal framework governing content streamed on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting holding discussions with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on whether existing laws need to be amended or a separate statute introduced, an NDTV report said.
The discussions come amid a steady rise in public complaints about content available on streaming services. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has received more than 1,000 representations a month over the past six months, the report said, with several seeking tighter regulation over alleged obscenity and vulgarity.
Potential options include amending the Cinematograph Act, 1952, or the Information Technology Act, 2000, the report added. The government is examining how the existing framework can be strengthened while determining the appropriate balance between platform-level accountability, grievance redressal and government oversight.
Government Weighs Changes To Existing OTT Regulatory Framework
The discussions have brought renewed attention to the difference between films released in theatres and content made available directly to viewers through digital streaming services.
Films intended for public exhibition in theatres are examined by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) under the Cinematograph Act. OTT content, however, does not undergo the same pre-certification process and is governed primarily by the Information Technology Act and the rules framed under it.
At present, OTT platforms fall under Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The rules were notified under the IT Act, with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry responsible for administering provisions relating to digital media and OTT services.
The framework prescribes a Code of Ethics for publishers of online curated content and requires platforms to classify programmes into five age-based categories: U, U/A 7+, U/A 13+, U/A 16+ and A.
Platforms must display content ratings and relevant descriptors, provide parental locks for content rated U/A 13+ and above, and establish reliable age-verification mechanisms for adult-rated content.
The rules also establish a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism. At the first level, platforms must appoint a grievance officer in India and resolve complaints within 15 days. Unresolved complaints can be escalated to a self-regulatory body at the second level, followed by government oversight, including through an Inter-Departmental Committee, at the third level.
According to the report, the government is examining whether these provisions adequately address complaints about online content or whether additional legislative measures are needed to provide greater clarity and strengthen enforcement.
Self-Regulation Likely To Remain Primary Mechanism
The prevailing view in the discussions is that self-regulation should remain the first line of response to complaints, followed by a structured grievance redressal process and government intervention at the final stage, where necessary, the report said.
Under this proposed approach, streaming platforms would bear the initial responsibility for addressing complaints, with escalation mechanisms available when grievances remain unresolved. Government intervention would serve as the final layer of oversight rather than the first point of contact.
The regulatory debate also draws on earlier efforts to develop a broader legal framework for broadcasting services. A draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill released for consultation in 2023 sought to cover a range of broadcasting services, including OTT platforms. However, the proposal was not enacted as a comprehensive replacement for the existing framework.
In March 2026, a parliamentary committee also flagged regulatory gaps concerning online media and OTT platforms. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry acknowledged that broader measures were being explored, while noting that action against unlawful online content continues under existing legal provisions.
The latest discussions are centred on whether the current IT Rules provide sufficient oversight or whether a dedicated statutory framework would offer a clearer and more comprehensive basis for regulating streaming content.