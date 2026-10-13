Delhi Police Files Over Four FIRs Over Alleged Misinformation By Social Media Handles

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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The development comes amid heightened tensions in the national capital following the withdrawal of Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest venue

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Summary of this article

  • Delhi Police’s IFSO unit has registered more than four FIRs against social media handles allegedly spreading misinformation and attempting to heighten tensions.

  • Police are investigating reports circulated on October 10 claiming multiple deaths during protests, with several Pakistani social media handles reportedly deactivated.

  • The action comes amid tensions over Jantar Mantar’s removal as a designated protest venue and demonstrations by Cockroach Janta Party leaders, three of whom were detained on Tuesday.

Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has registered more than four FIRs against social media handles allegedly spreading misinformation and attempting to fuel tensions in the country, a News18 report said. Police are also examining content reportedly being circulated from across the border to propagate what they described as an anti-India narrative. Several Pakistani social media handles have reportedly been deactivated following the action.

The development comes amid heightened tensions in the national capital following the withdrawal of Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest venue and a series of demonstrations by leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

On Tuesday morning, Delhi Police detained CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde after they allegedly jumped over a gate to enter the Jantar Mantar protest area and staged a demonstration with party volunteers.

A video shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke showed the leaders and volunteers entering the area with party flags and raising slogans as police personnel moved to stop them. The protesters were heard chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabad”.

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Dipke later confirmed that the three leaders and other party members had been detained. CJP described the demonstration as an attempt to reclaim Jantar Mantar as a protest site and opposed the police decision to withdraw its designated-venue status.

Column | Anti-CEC Protests, Constitutional Morality And The Battle For The Rule Of Law

By Salman Khurshid

Pakistani Social Media Handles Allegedly Spread False Reports About Protest Deaths

Th report said several Pakistani social media handles circulated false reports on October 10 claiming that multiple people had died during the protests. Police are examining the content as part of their investigation into alleged attempts to spread misinformation and heighten tensions.

The IFSO unit has registered more than four FIRs in connection with social media handles allegedly circulating such narratives, sources said. Several Pakistani handles have reportedly been deactivated.

Police have not publicly disclosed the identities of all the accounts or provided details of the cases registered against them.

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