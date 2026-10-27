Ladakh Administration Begins Work On Five New Water Bodies In Leh, Kargil

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Boosting Water Security: Leh and Kargil to Get Five New Water Bodies Under New Ladakh Administration Project

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Vinai Kumar Saxena visits a market in Ladakh
Ladakh Lt. Gov Vinai Kumar Saxena, centre, with officials during a visit to a market, in Kargil. | Photo: @lg_ladakh/X via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Five new water bodies are being developed across Leh and Kargil to boost regional water security and conservation.

  • The projects aim to improve groundwater recharge, support local agriculture, and manage water scarcity in high-altitude zones.

  • The initiative is part of broader infrastructure efforts by the Ladakh administration to ensure sustainable water management.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 40 water bodies across Ladakh under Project Him Sarovar, Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena-led administration has initiated work on five new water bodies in Leh and Kargil districts, an official said on Tuesday.

In Leh, the water bodies are being constructed at Shey Thang, Stakmo village and Arzo Thiksey while two ponds are being developed at Barchey and Apati villages in Kargil, an area grappling with an acute water crisis that has forced villagers to migrate in search of better living conditions, the official said.

He said the construction work began following the Lt Governor's recent visits to the areas, during which villagers highlighted water shortages and sought intervention to address the problem.

Together, the five water bodies are expected to store nearly 15 million litres of glacier meltwater, the official said, adding the initiative aims to conserve seasonal water flows, strengthen irrigation potential and improve ecological resilience in Ladakh's fragile cold desert ecosystem.

He said the project is part of the UT administration's broader efforts to strengthen water security, promote environmental conservation and improve the livelihoods of local communities.

It also reinforces the administration's commitment to sustainable water management and building a self-reliant future for the Union Territory of Ladakh, he said.

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